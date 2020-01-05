Gleaming Insight from Outside Coaches Paid Dividends for Ravens

Ravens coach John Harbaugh had several guests at training camp this past summer to get a different perspective on running a triple-option offense, protecting the football and proper footwork.

Those guests included former Georgia Tech and Navy coach Paul Johnson, Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead, Toledo coach Jason Candle and Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall.

The insight certainly provided some value as the Ravens broke several league and franchise records with their revolutionary offense.

"We had Coach Johnson come in, and we had other coaches come in, too – some other coordinators in the college ranks and a couple head coaches as well," Harbaugh said. "The idea was, basically, to learn as much football as we could. We didn't need to learn everything.

"We knew what we wanted to do offensively, basically how we were going to build it, but you're looking for ideas and coaching points. We came up with a couple play ideas. We came up with some really good coaching points from all those coaches."

The Ravens broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record (3,296 yards). Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman and and quarterbacks coach James Urban were instrumental in helping quarterback Lamar Jackson rank first in the NFL with a franchise-record 36 touchdown passes and third with a 113.3 quarterback rating. Jackson was sixth among all players with 1,206 yards rushing.

"Coach Johnson was great, especially with the quarterback and the reads and where the eyes go," Harbaugh said "And some of the footwork things, he helped us with, I feel like. I don't think it was anything that Coach Roman [and] our coaches hadn't heard before. But just to hash it all out and see what the best way to go was, he really helped us with that. He's been great. [We] kept in touch. Joe Moorhead is another guy that came in. So, guys like that were great for us.”