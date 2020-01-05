RavenMaven
Gleaming Insight from Outside Coaches Paid Dividends for Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh had several guests at training camp this past summer to get a different perspective on running a triple-option offense, protecting the football and proper footwork.

Those guests included former Georgia Tech and Navy coach Paul Johnson, Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead, Toledo coach Jason Candle and Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall.  

The insight certainly provided some value as the Ravens broke several league and franchise records with their revolutionary offense.

"We had Coach Johnson come in, and we had other coaches come in, too – some other coordinators in the college ranks and a couple head coaches as well," Harbaugh said. "The idea was, basically, to learn as much football as we could. We didn't need to learn everything. 

"We knew what we wanted to do offensively, basically how we were going to build it, but you're looking for ideas and coaching points. We came up with a couple play ideas. We came up with some really good coaching points from all those coaches."

The Ravens broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record (3,296 yards). Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman and and quarterbacks coach James Urban were instrumental in helping quarterback Lamar Jackson rank first in the NFL with a franchise-record 36 touchdown passes and third with a 113.3 quarterback rating. Jackson was sixth among all players with 1,206 yards rushing.

"Coach Johnson was great, especially with the quarterback and the reads and where the eyes go," Harbaugh said "And some of the footwork things, he helped us with, I feel like. I don't think it was anything that Coach Roman [and] our coaches hadn't heard before. But just to hash it all out and see what the best way to go was, he really helped us with that. He's been great. [We] kept in touch. Joe Moorhead is another guy that came in. So, guys like that were great for us.” 

Jan. 5 Vlog: Ravens Shift to Titans

Todd Karpovich

The Tennessee Titans continued their impressive, late-season run, dispatching the Patriots 2013 in the AFC Wild Card round. The win will also give the Titans some confidence heading into another hostile environment against the top-seeded Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. The top-seeded Ravens (14-2) opened as 9.5-point favorites, but they will not be taking the Titans lightly.

Wild Card Games Will Be Hard Study for Orlando Brown Jr.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown Jr will be watching the NFL wild-card playoff games closely over the weekend. He likes to analyze other players at his position for strategic purposes. It's a habit he learned from his late father and former Raven Orlando Brown Sr.

Titans First Road Block to Ravens Super Bowl Aspirations

Todd Karpovich

The Titans were the only team in the AFC playoffs the Ravens had not faced this season. As a result, Baltimore's coaches spent some extra time focused on Tennessee over their postseason bye week. That proved to me a smart decision.

Matthew Judon: 'It's Not Easy to Be a Raven'

Todd Karpovich

Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon scoffed at the mere idea of Ravens coach John Harbaugh going easy on the team over the past couple of years. The Ravens players did appear more relaxed this week as they enjoyed a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs as the No. 1 seed. Still, Baltimore is a wolf in sheep's clothing.

Lamar Jackson's Return to Practice Leads to Spirited Exchange

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens received some good news when quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice this week after battling the flu. The Ravens are enjoying their status as the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. However, that does not mean the team has lost any of its focus.

Ravens Land Five Players on 2019 AP NFL All-Pro Teams

Todd Karpovich

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was among five Ravens' players named to the 2019 AP NFL All-Pro teams. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters and kicker Justin Tucker joined Jackson on the First Team. Right guard Marshal Yanda was named yo the Second Team. Linebacker Matthew Judon received votes.

Vlog: Ravens Wild Card Notebook Jan. 4

Todd Karpovich

The players for the Baltimore Ravens have the weekend off before they begin preparation for their next opponent in the AFC divisional playoffs. Baltimore will either face the Bills, Texans or Titans on Jan. 11 at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore has spent most of the past week scouting its next potential opponent, either the Bills, Texans or Titans. The Ravens beat the Texans 41-7 on Nov. 17 at M&T Bank Stadium and also defeated the Bills 24-17 in Buffalo on Dec. 8.

Harbaugh Offers More Support for Coordinators Interviewing for Head Coaching Jobs

Todd Karpovich

John Harbaugh echoed his support for a pair of his coordinators in the running for head-coaching vacancies. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman interviewed for the top job in Cleveland on Thursday, Jan. 2. Defensive coordinator Don Martindale was scheduled to interview for the New York Giants head-coaching job on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Lamar Jackson Candidate for FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year Awards

Todd Karpovich

The NFL announced that Ravens’ Lamar Jackson is a finalist for the 2019 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year.Jackson led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes and ranked third in the league with a career-high 113.3 passer rating. Jackson quarterbacked the league’s top scoring offense (33.2 points per game) en route to a 12-game winning streak, the AFC North division title and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Yanda Amazed At Jackson's Quick Ascent Into Top-Tier Quarterback

Todd Karpovich

Ravens right guard Marshal Yanda likes to joke that he's an old man. At age 35, Yanda has shown that he has plenty left in the tank.He was named to his eighth Pro Bowl this season, which ranks as the fourth most in franchise history. Yanda is amazed at how quickly second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson has emerged so quickly as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.