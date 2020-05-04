RavenCountry
Early Odds Say Baltimore Ravens Won't Reach 14 Wins Again

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off the best season in franchise history, finishing with 14 wins, earning the top seed in the AFC playoffs and setting the NFL's single-season rushing record.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. 

What can the Ravens do for an encore? 

Most of the prognosticators say Baltimore will be hard-pressed to reach 14 wins in 2020. 

Some of the predictions for the Ravens win total include:

Caesars Sports Book: 11.5

Odds Shark: 11.5

Covers: 11.5

Vegas Insider: 11

Sports Betting Dime: 11

 BetMGM: 11

Action: 11

Sportsline: 11.5

The Ravens have most of their roster intact from last season, including running back Mark Ingram, tight end Mark Andrews and linebacker Matthew Judon, who received the franchise tag this offseason. Baltimore also added 10 young playmakers in the 2020 NFL Draft that are expected to make an immediate impact. 

Contrary to the predicted number of wins, Baltimore is favored in every regular-season game in 2020, according to the early line released by BetOnline.

In addition, the Ravens are one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl, slightly behind the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs by most oddsmakers.

Despite his gaudy numbers, Jackson is 0-2 in the playoffs in his young career. His goal is to remedy that shortcoming this season.

He is not backing down from the Super Bowl aspirations. 

"I've got to produce the next week. I've got to go out there and make another statement," Jackson said about his mindset. "We've got to go win the next game. We've got to win the Super Bowl – that's really on my mind."

