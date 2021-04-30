Ravens Bolster Defense By Taking Penn State Edge Rusher Jayson Oweh With 31st Pick

The Ravens bolstered the defense by selecting Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh with the 31st overall pick in the NFL draft.

Oweh will get the opportunity to make an immediate impact in Baltimore, which lost three of its top pass rushers — Matt Judon Yannick Ngakoue and Jihad Ward — to free agency.

Career Stats (three seasons): 63 tackles, 7 sacks, 2 forced fumbles.

Pros: An explosive player that can fly to the ball. ... Made seven starts. ... Became the first Penn State defensive lineman with 10 or more tackles in a game since Yetur Gross-Matos against Indiana in 2018 (10 tackles). ... Had 38 tackles through the first seven games of the season, the most by a Penn State defensive lineman since Daquan Jones in 2013 and Austin Johnson in 2015 (40).

Cons: As a redshirt sophomore, Oweh could use more time to develop, especially against NFL offensive linemen. ... He could also use a bit more muscle to his frame. Oweh will need to develop more moves to get to the quarterback at the pro level.

Quote: Oweh: “It has been an honor to be a part of the Penn State family and don the Blue & White. The care Penn State has provided me was exceptional and has been truly expressed. I remember going to my first game and instantly knowing this was where I was supposed to be. Through the years, this journey has shown me everything I am and how much I have matured in Happy Valley.”