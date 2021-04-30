HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI.com
Search

Ravens Bolster Defense By Taking Penn State Edge Rusher Jayson Oweh With 31st Pick

Team needed to add talent to pass rush.
Author:
Publish date:

The Ravens bolstered the defense by selecting Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh with the 31st overall pick in the NFL draft.

Oweh will get the opportunity to make an immediate impact in Baltimore, which lost three of its top pass rushers — Matt Judon Yannick Ngakoue and Jihad Ward — to free agency. 

Career Stats (three seasons): 63 tackles, 7 sacks, 2 forced fumbles.

Pros: An explosive player that can fly to the ball. ... Made seven starts. ... Became the first Penn State defensive lineman with 10 or more tackles in a game since Yetur Gross-Matos against Indiana in 2018 (10 tackles). ... Had 38 tackles through the first seven games of the season, the most by a Penn State defensive lineman since Daquan Jones in 2013 and Austin Johnson in 2015 (40).

Cons: As a redshirt sophomore, Oweh could use more time to develop, especially against NFL offensive linemen. ... He could also use a bit more muscle to his frame. Oweh will need to develop more moves to get to the quarterback at the pro level.

Quote: Oweh: “It has been an honor to be a part of the Penn State family and don the Blue & White. The care Penn State has provided me was exceptional and has been truly expressed. I remember going to my first game and instantly knowing this was where I was supposed to be. Through the years, this journey has shown me everything I am and how much I have matured in Happy Valley.”

USATSI_15243817
News

Ravens Bolster Defense By Taking Penn State Edge Rusher Jayson Oweh With 31st Pick

USATSI_15196018
News

Ravens Boost Passing Attack By Taking Rashod Bateman With 27th Overall Pick

Screen Shot 2021-04-08 at 1.46.34 PM
News

Man Gets $100 from Lamar Jackson Despite Missing His Name ... But Didn't Say Running Back

USATSI_12763897
News

Ravens 2021 NFL Draft Night: How to Watch, Selections, Potential Picks, Outlook

USATSI_15517716
News

Ravens Find Small-School Talent for O-Line, Players to Avoid in This Year's NFL Draft

USATSI_15049495
News

Momentum for Terrace Marshall Continues to Fade for Ravens in Upcoming Draft

USATSI_15005415
News

John Harbaugh Puts An End to Radical Speculation Surrounding Lamar Jackson

USATSI_15793291
News

Ravens Satisfy Two Critical Needs in Latest Mock Draft with Pair of First-Round Selections