Ravens Linebacker Odafe Oweh Signs Rookie Deal

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie linebacker Odafe Oweh flashed a big smile after signing his first NFL contract.

The first-round pick from Penn State became the latest player to reach a deal with the franchise. Baltimore has signed six of its eight draft selections this year with only a pair of third-round picks — guard Ben Cleveland and defensive back Brandon Stephens — yet to sign.

Oweh is an exceptional athlete that can make an immediate impact in the NFL.

"[Oweh] is not a speed rusher – he’s not. He is a power-bender, strong hands, [strong] core – that’s what translates to the NFL," Ravens director of college scouting Joe Hortiz said. "Now, don’t get me wrong, there are guys that rush the edge as a speed rusher. But he’s fast – there’s no doubt. I mean, I saw it live in person at the [Penn State] Pro Day.

"Heck, if you guys saw him running around out here in rookie minicamp, there’s a couple plays where you just see him close fast in pursuit. There’s no doubt he’s speed – he has speed – but his rush is really a power, bend, hands, just core, and he’s got the speed. That’s where we’ve got to develop with him – using that speed and developing it even further."

Oweh did not manage a sack in his final season at Penn State. He still managed 38 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss, over seven games as a redshirt sophomore. The prior year, Oweh finished with five sacks over 11 games.

Oweh, 6-foot-5, 251 pounds, is an impressive athlete who ran a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash and had a 39.5 vertical leap and a 134-inch broad jump during his Pro Day.

After losing Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue and Jihad Ward in free agency, Oweh fills a huge need for the Ravens. He will have an opportunity to start as a rookie.

"The way Penn State plays, they do a lot of read/run, [then] convert to pass, which we do, and that fits us. So, set the edge, come off [and] covert to pass, and get to the quarterback – he can do that. Again, he didn’t have the sacks this year," Hortiz said. "If you went back and watched some of last year’s film – which I know they showed highlights after we drafted him – of him getting some sacks on some deep [passes] and on some Hail Mary’s and some other plays.

"He can get around the edge with his speed, but you’ve got to be able to get through guys as well, and I think he’s going to be able to do that.”