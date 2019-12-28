RavenMaven
Ravens Owner Finds Common Ground with 100-Year-Old World War II Veteran

Todd Karpovich

Steve Melnikoff, a 100-year-old Ravens fan who fought in World War II, and earned four Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts, was a guest at the Ravens' practice this past week.

Coach John Harbaugh appreciated Melnikoff's wisdom and discovered the veteran had a connection to Ravens' owner Steve Bisciotti.  

"It was incredible. It was incredible. One of the most amazing things about the whole conversation was Steve [Melnikoff] was talking to Steve Bisciotti, our owner, at the end, and they had a little bit of common ground," Harbaugh said. "Where Steve [Melnikoff] worked – he's been retired for 32 years – he worked there for 31 years, so that was quite a milestone. Steve [Bisciotti] had mentioned that his best friend's father, Eugene Waters, worked there. It turns out that that was Steve's [Melnikoff] supervisor for many years. 

"They played golf together a bunch of times. He was telling some stories about how they had argued about putting, and Steve [Melnikoff] said that he was the better putter than Gene. And then we called Steve's [Bisciotti] friend, and it was just really a nice moment talking about his dad. So, that was neat. And he talked to the guys, and I thought he was just smart and sharp. And he didn't look a day over 79 to me. He looked really good, and it was fun.” 

The Ravens will honor honor Melnikoff as an honorary captain before the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh.

Lamar Jackson Looked Good on Scout Team This Week

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson will watch the regular-season finale against the Steelers from the sidelines. The Ravens quarterback is getting the week off because the team has already clinched the top seed in the playoffs.

Ravens Will Be Cautious of Steelers 'That Dude Defense'

Todd Karpovich

Robert Griffin III: "It's a very, very, very good defense, great defense, not only statistically, but they're what you call a ‘That Dude Defense.’ They have that dude and that dude and that dude and that dude, so I know they're not going to come into ‘The Bank’ [M&T Bank Stadium] and lay down."

Week 17: Ravens-Steelers Key Matchups

Trevor Woods

While the Ravens (13-2) have the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs locked up, the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) need a victory in Baltimore on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

RG3: 'I’m Not Going to Make This Game About Me'

Todd Karpovich

Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III is preparing to make his first start in almost three years. Baltimore has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs, so several starters, including Lamar Jackson, will not play in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh.

Vlog: Notes from the Castle

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh met with the media for the final time before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17. Here are some of the key points.

Ravens Have Not Heard from NFL About Controversial Earpiece

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have not gotten any feedback from the NFL regarding Darren Sanders, the team’s vice president of security, for wearing a Bluetooth earpiece on the sideline Week 16 in Cleveland, according to coach John Harbaugh. After a photo of Sanders wearing the device surfaced on Twitter, there were questions raised whether the Ravens had violated NFL rules.

Gus Edwards Ready to Help Ravens Make History

Todd Karpovich

Ravens running back Gus Edwards has played mostly a backup role to Mark Ingram this season.With Ingram sidelined this week against the Steelers, Edwards will take back his starting job and help the Baltimore make history. The Ravens have 3,073 yards rushing this season, which is the third-most all-time behind the 1978 New England Patriots (3,165) and 1973 Buffalo Bills (3,088).

Michael Pierce Expects Another Street Fight with Steelers

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce is ready for another epic battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even though the Ravens are resting some starters because they've already clinched the top seed in the playoffs, the rivalry game has not lost any luster. Pittsburgh needs a win and a loss by Tennessee to Houston to make the postseason.

Jackson, Ingram, Yanda Among Ravens Starters Not Playing Week 17

Todd Karpovich

Quarterback Lamar Jackson will be among several starters that will be held out of the game because Baltimore has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs, according to coach John Harbaugh. Others players that will stay on the sidelines are right guard Marshal Yanda, safety Earl Thomas and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Running back Mark Ingram suffered a mild to moderate calf injury against the Browns on Sunday also will not play.

Vlog: Harbaugh Makes Correct Move by Resting Starters

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh made the correct move by resting his starters, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, Week 17 against the Steelers. Baltimore emerged with a 26-23 overtime victory in Week 4 at Heinz Field. Jackson, however, took a season-high five sacks. The Ravens can't afford to have Jackson injured for the playoffs.