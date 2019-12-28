Ravens Owner Finds Common Ground with 100-Year-Old World War II Veteran

Steve Melnikoff, a 100-year-old Ravens fan who fought in World War II, and earned four Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts, was a guest at the Ravens' practice this past week.

Coach John Harbaugh appreciated Melnikoff's wisdom and discovered the veteran had a connection to Ravens' owner Steve Bisciotti.

"It was incredible. It was incredible. One of the most amazing things about the whole conversation was Steve [Melnikoff] was talking to Steve Bisciotti, our owner, at the end, and they had a little bit of common ground," Harbaugh said. "Where Steve [Melnikoff] worked – he's been retired for 32 years – he worked there for 31 years, so that was quite a milestone. Steve [Bisciotti] had mentioned that his best friend's father, Eugene Waters, worked there. It turns out that that was Steve's [Melnikoff] supervisor for many years.

"They played golf together a bunch of times. He was telling some stories about how they had argued about putting, and Steve [Melnikoff] said that he was the better putter than Gene. And then we called Steve's [Bisciotti] friend, and it was just really a nice moment talking about his dad. So, that was neat. And he talked to the guys, and I thought he was just smart and sharp. And he didn't look a day over 79 to me. He looked really good, and it was fun.”

The Ravens will honor honor Melnikoff as an honorary captain before the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh.