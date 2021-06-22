Ravens to Hold Join Practice With Carolina Panthers in South Carolina

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will conduct joint practices at the Carolina Panthers training camp location from Aug. 18-19 (Wednesday-Thursday).

These practices will take place at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., and lead up to the teams’ second preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 21.

“Joint practices have always been beneficial for our team,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said “We appreciate the Panthers hosting us this year, and we look forward to getting in two days of quality work.”

In the past, the Ravens had joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams.

Last year, the NFL prohibited holding joint practices because of COVID-19.

The Ravens had planned to host joint practices with the Panthers before their preseason game on Aug. 30, 2020.

This year the teams were able to make the practices work.