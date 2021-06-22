Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI.com
Search

Ravens to Hold Join Practice With Carolina Panthers in South Carolina

Teams will meet in August.
Author:
Publish date:

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will conduct joint practices at the Carolina Panthers training camp location from Aug. 18-19 (Wednesday-Thursday). 

These practices will take place at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., and lead up to the teams’ second preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 21.

“Joint practices have always been beneficial for our team,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said “We appreciate the Panthers hosting us this year, and we look forward to getting in two days of quality work.”

In the past, the Ravens had joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams.

Last year, the NFL prohibited holding joint practices because of COVID-19.

The Ravens had planned to host joint practices with the Panthers before their preseason game on Aug. 30, 2020. 

This year the teams were able to make the practices work.  

USATSI_11551791
News

Ravens to Hold Join Practice With Carolina Panthers in South Carolina

USATSI_16257092
News

Ravens Training Camp to Feature 12 Open Practices, 1 Session at M&T Bank Stadium

USATSI_16228641
News

Analytics: Ravens Rookie Rashod Bateman Poised to Have Productive Season

USATSI_16152081 (1)
News

Undrafted Rookie Tony Poljan Turned Some Heads at Ravens Offseason Workouts

USATSI_15418552 (1)
News

Could the Ravens Season Hinge on Bradley Bozeman?

USATSI_16152167
News

Ravens Provide Uniforms to Youth Football Teams

USATSI_16229025
News

Lamar Jackson Plans to Meet With Wide Receivers Before Training Camp

USATSI_16257230
News

Rookie of the Year Odds for Ravens Newcomers by FanDuel