Who's Playing, Who's Not for Ravens — Panthers Week 11 Matchup

BALTIMORE — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was available for the Week 11 game against the Panthers.

However, running back Gus Edwards was scratched.

Both players missed the previous game against the Saints but apparently benefitted from the bye.

Andrews was dealing with knee and shoulder injuries, while Edwards injured his hamstring in Week 8 against the Buccaneers.

Outside linebacker David Ojabo was not active so he will have to wait at least another week to make his NFL debut.

The Raven's other inactive players are tight end Charlie Kolar, guard Ben Cleveland, inside linebacker Josh Bynes, and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip).

The Panthers' inactive players are: Panthers: quarterback P.J. Walker, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, safety Juston Burris, wide receiver Rashard Higgins, safety Myles Hartsfield, tight end Giovanni Ricci and tackle Larnel Coleman