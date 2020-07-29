Ravens add depth to the o-line by signing Parker Ehinger

The Ravens moved quickly to replace Andre Smith who opted out of the 2020 season by re-signing Parker Ehinger.

Ehinger appeared in two games and was also part of Baltimore's practice squad before being placed on IR with a shoulder injury prior to the divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans.

Ehinger, who has played with five NFL teams, will have a chance to make the team as a backup to Pro-Bowl tackles Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. He provides a veteran presence to help protect quarterback and NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and has some familiarity with the system.

Ehinger was originally a fourth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016, He suffered a season-ending knee injury later that season. Ehinger was then traded to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for cornerback Charvarius Ward in 2018. However, Ehinger missed the entire season with another knee injury.

Dallas waived Ehinger in April 2019 and was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. After also being waived by Jacksonville, Ehinger was picked up by the Arizona Cardinals for training camp later that year but never made the final roster.

The Ravens added Ehinger to practice squad on Sept. 16. He was elevated to the active roster on Nov. 30 before being placed on IR in January.

"Parker Ehinger, he has played ... and this guy was knocking people off the ball," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

The Ravens selected offensive lineman Tyre Phillips in the third round of this year's draft from Mississippi State. Phillips has the versatility to play both guard and tackle and he will also get an opportunity to compete for playing time.

Smith decided not to play the 2020 season over concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic. He became the second Ravens player to opt-out, joining returner De'Anthony Thomas.