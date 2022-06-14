Ravens Part Ways With Derek Wolfe

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and defensive end Derek Wolfe have reached an injury settlement, ending his career in Baltimore.

"So that it'll be it with that," coach John Harbaugh said.

Wolfe injured his hip during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers in August and began the 2021 season on injured reserve. and never fully recovered.

He also had two additional surgeries this offseason and could retire.

The Ravens signed Wolfe to a new three-year, $12 million deal in March 2021.

Wolfe would have earned a base salary of $2 million while carrying a cap hit of $3.8 million and a dead cap value of $3.6 million this season. He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

The Ravens do have depth on the defensive line and re-signed Calais Campbell this offseason.