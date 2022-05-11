Skip to main content

Ravens Parting Ways With Ty'Son Williams

Baltimore rescinds contract.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back Ty's Son Williams showed flashes of potential.

He is an explosive runner that can pick up key yards and does a solid job protecting the football.

However, his blocking skills and inability to play special teams limited his playing time in Baltimore.

And now, he's looking for a new home.

Ty'Son Williams never made an impact in Baltimore. 

The Ravens have withdrawn the exclusive rights free agent tender to Williams, meaning he is now a free agent. He had been the only ERFA that signed the tender. 

The others were quarterback Tyler Huntley, center Trystan Colon, inside linebacker Kristian Welch, safety Geno Stone, and long snapper Nick Moore.

Baltimore now has a roster spot for running back Mike Davis, who signed with the team on May 10. Over his eight-year career, Davis has 550 career rushes for 2,034 yards and 14 touchdowns with the Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, and the Falcons. He's a physical, downhill runner. 

Mike Davis will try to latch on with Ravens. 

Williams, 25, started three games for the Ravens last year, finishing with 185 rushing yards on 35 carries with a touchdown on 35 carries, He also had 9 catches for 84 yards. 

The Ravens have depth at running back.

In addition to J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, both of whom had season-ending knee injuries in 2021, the team selected Missouri running back Tyler Badie in the sixth round of this year's draft. 

Baltimore also has Justice Hill and Nate McCrary competing for roster spots.

This should be one of the most heated battles in training camp. 

