Ravens Looking to Do Better Taking Down Opposing QBs Over Final Stretch

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have not racked the number of sacks they envisioned after overhauling the interior pass rush this offseason.

The team acquired Calais Campbell from Jacksonville and added Derek Wolfe as a free agent. Baltimore added a pair of stout defensive tackles — Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington Jr. — in this year's draft and picked up Yannick Ngakoue via a trade with Minnesota midway through the season.

However, the results have been uneven.

Baltimore is ranked in the middle of the NFL with 28 sacks. There have been spurts of success, but the Ravens have managed just one sack over the past three games against Pittsburgh, Dallas and Cleveland.

Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale hopes to see more production from the interior pass rush beginning this week against Jacksonville and quarterback Gardner Minshew.

“I think that they’re going to be really important, especially rushing this week, because this guy – he’s a gunslinger," Martindale said. "They call him the ‘jorts’ [jean shorts] guy, long hair – I kind of like him. [He has] a lot of swag. But he likes to hold onto the ball and extend the plays, just like Baker [Mayfield]. The pass rush guys inside, they have to be able to move that pocket [and] collapse that pocket on him and get him off the spot. So, I think they’re all going to be very important."

Martindale is also confident the team will get more production from Ngakoue, who has managed just one sack in seven games. Martindale has been happy with his development and learning a new system since arriving from Minnesota.

“I think that you continue to see him just get closer and closer to being a Raven and executing the packages," Martindale said. "Just like with all the rushers we have upfront … We talked about [it] a little bit last week about the sacks going down. I think Baker [Mayfield] held on to the ball long enough, we just need to finish better at the quarterback. But Yannick has done a nice job, especially in passing situations, but he also has gotten a lot better against the run, as well.”

Ngakoue said the key is to continue practicing hard and studying the playbook. From there, he's confident the production will come.

Sometimes, that’s how the game is, but [sacks] come in bunches when they roll in," he said. "So, you just have to continue to have a mindset of, ‘I can’t give up. I won’t stop. I’ll keep rushing, regardless.’”