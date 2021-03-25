A Look at the Potential Pass Rush on the Ravens Current Roster

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens could potentially add an edge rusher in free agency or the NFL draft to compensate for the loss of several playmakers.

Matt Judoon, who led the team with six sacks last season, signed a new deal with the Patriots as a free agent. Yannick Ngakoue signed with the Raiders after finishing with eight overall, but only three in nine games for Baltimore. Jihad Ward, who signed with the Jaguars, managed three sacks last season.

Their departures leave a void on the Ravens roster.

However, Baltimore expects to get more production next season.

Rookie inside linebacker Patrick Queen led the team with 105 tackles, including three sacks. He could be more effective getting to the quarterback with a full offseason under his belt.

Defensive end Calais Campbell was third with four sacks over 12 games. He's been a boost to the team's interior pass rush, which had struggled over the past several seasons.

The Ravens also want to get more production from third-year player Jaylon Ferguson, who was the NCAA's all-time sacks leader when he left Louisiana Tech. However, he's managed just 4,5 sacks over two seasons in Baltimore. Ferguson needs to take the next step in his development.

Baltimore agreed to another one-year deal with veteran outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, who had three sacks last season. He's had his most productive years in the Ravens' system.

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser inked a four-year deal, $22 million deal with $12 million guaranteed to stay with the team. Bowser only had two sacks last season and managed just 10.5 sacks over four seasons. His goal is to raise that total next season.

"I don’t know what else to say more than that," Bowser said. "I showed that I can drop in coverage, catch the ball, and I was able to get two sacks at the beginning of the year, but after that, I was kind of dry. I was able to get to the quarterback – pressures, things like that – but what actually goes in the stat book is getting that quarterback on the ground while he has the ball. So, I feel like it’s just as simple as that – get to the quarterback and sack him.”

Here's a breakdown of the Ravens' overall sacks over the [ast five seasons.