With Browns Closing In On Clowney, Ravens Could Prioritize Signing Justin Houston

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Cleveland Browns are aggressively pursuing edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and could finalize a deal.

The Ravens also need to add an effective pass rusher and are hosting defensive end Justin Houston this week.

If Clowney signs with the Browns, the market for edge rushers will become even thinner. Baltimore would ideally like to wait until May 3 to sign a player because it would not affect their potential comp picks, but the team might not have that luxury because it's a sellers' market.

In addition to Clowney and Houston, Melvin Ingram, Ryan Kerrigan, Aldon Smith and Olivier Vernon are also available.

The Colts, Texans and Seahawks are looking to add a pass rusher.

Houston could be the best fit for Baltimore. He's a durable, aggressive pass rusher that could help fill the void left by those recent departures that could hamper the pass rush.

Houston is still available on the free-agent market, but his former team, the Colts, could still make a run at re-signing him.

Houston turned 32 in January, so his age could be a concern among other suitors.

Last season, Houston was second on the Colts with eight sacks and 12 quarterback hits over 16 games. He also finished with 25 tackles (eight for a loss), one forced fumble, two fumbles recovered and two safeties.

However, his snaps dipped from 674 in 2019 to 645 last season.

The Ravens pursued Clowney last season, but a sign-and-trade deal was nixed by the league and he signed with the Titans where he was hampered by injuries for most of the season. He''ll be looking to resurrect his career in Cleveland, which is looking to make a run at the AFC North title this season.