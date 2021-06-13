Ravens Pass Rush Remains A Concern

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens pass rush remains an ongoing concern heading into the 2021 regular season, according to an analysis by the NFL Network.

Gil Brandt, NFL.com Senior Analyst, listed his "Eight biggest remaining roster concerns" and ranked the Ravens' pass rush as the second-most troublesome.

At 45.3 percent, no team had a higher blitz rate than the Ravens in 2020 (per Next Gen Stats), and that won't change in 2021 under coordinator Wink Martindale. But the cast of edge rushers will shift, with Matt Judon (six sacks in 2020) and Yannick Ngakoue (three sacks in nine games with the Ravens last season) signing with the Patriots and Raiders, respectively. Jaylon Ferguson and Tyus Bowser return, but neither player currently scares opposing offensive coordinators. The ideal scenario would be for first-round pick Odafe Oweh and fifth-rounder Daelin Hayes to prove quick learners. It would not surprise me to see Baltimore add a veteran (someone like Justin Houston) at some point.

Judon, who led the team with six sacks last season, signed a new deal with the Patriots as a free agent. Ngakoue signed with the Raiders after finishing with eight overall, but only three in nine games for Baltimore. Jihad Ward, who signed with the Jaguars, managed three sacks last season.

Baltimore added Oweh with the 31st overall pick from Penn State. Oweh is an explosive player that can fly to the ball. He made seven starts. However, Oweh did not manage a sack last season for the Nittany Lions and will need to get more seasoning at the NFL level.

The Ravens also selected Hayes with the 171st overall selection from Notre Dame. In his five seasons with the Fighting Irish, Hayes recorded 97 tackles, 20.5 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, one interception, four passes defended, and four forced fumbles. He will also need more time to develop.

Baltimore could still add a veteran pass rusher before the regular season.