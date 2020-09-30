SI.com
Ravens Looking for More Consistency in the Pass Rush

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens were confident they boosted their interior pass rush with the addition of defensive ends Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe.

Linebacker Matt Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season, was also back on the roster and Baltimore expected second-year player Jaylon Ferguson to take the next step in his development.

The Ravens, however, have managed six sacks over the opening three games, which is tied for 17th in the NFL. 

The pass rush was especially problematic Week 3 against the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was able to throw for 385 yards with four touchdowns and no turnovers. Mahomes did not absorb a sack and had just four quarterback hits despite facing a blitz 47% of the time, according to Pro Football Focus. 

The Ravens were quick to credit Mahomes for his performance, as opposed to being overly concerned about their ability to keep him under pressure. 

 "I feel as if Mahomes was moving well, they schemed up some good plays where he was able to spread out and make his own space in the pocket," nose tackle Brandon Willians said. "When we were able to be around him and cage him in, it was tough bringing him down."

For now, the Ravens are not overly concerned about the pass rush. Coach John Harbaugh was not aware of the team looking to sign any potential edge rushers. 

However, rushing off the edge is one of the team's main weaknesses, according to the analytics. 

Over their three games, the Ravens have managed an 18% pressure rate, which measures quarterback hurries, hits or sacks when he's in the pocket, compared to 23.4% last year, according to Pro-Football-Reference.

The Ravens are looking to get better at attacking quarterbacks in the upcoming games

"It comes down to getting back to basics, working on tackling ... getting back to Ravens football," Williams said. "We're still Ravens. We're still going to fight. Don't peak too early, we always say that. It's still early in the season."

