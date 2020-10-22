Yannick Ngakoue, Calais Campbell Reunion Could Be Dominant

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have been relentless with their pass rush over the past few weeks.

Baltimore is tied for second with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 22 sacks, just behind the Pittsburgh Steelers.

They could be even more effective in the coming weeks with the recent addition of Yannick Ngakoue, who will be paired with his former Jaguars teammate Calais Campbell.

Campbell was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after three sacks and four quarterback hits against the Philadelphia Eagles. Campbell leads the teams with four sacks in six games and has been a dominant force on the defensive line.

The addition of Ngakoue will create further matchup problems for opponents. Baltimore also added Derek Wolfe as a free agent this offseason, and has a pair of rookies — Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington — who are improving each week.

The Ravens also have outside linebacker Matt Judon is effective with pressure off the edge. Judon has two sacks and 11 quarterback hits.

After a slow start to the season, the Ravens have managed 13 sacks in the past two games.

In six games with Minnesota this season, Ngakoue has recorded 10 tackles, a team-high five sacks and two forced fumbles.

"Yannick is someone who we are very familiar with going back to the draft process years ago," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "He is an exciting player and a dangerous pass rusher who makes us better. Yannick grew up here. He’s the type of person we welcome in our building. Finally, we are not finished building this team, as we continue to chase our ultimate goals.”