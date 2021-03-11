Harbaugh: Ravens Want Passing Attack to Match Record-Breaking Run Game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have dominated teams with a record-setting rushing attack.

Now, the team is determined to develop a passing game that is equally effective.

"We’ve spent the last two and a half years or so building, probably, one of the most creative run games in the history of the National Football League, to be honest with you," coach John Harbaugh said. "I don’t want to overdramatize it, but it’d be pretty hard to argue against that. And probably the most successful. So, we’re certainly very happy about that, and now we want to bring that pass game along as well. It’s hard to do everything at once.

"There are a lot of factors involved, and certainly personnel, to your point, is one of them. Certainly, execution, precision [and] reps. We didn’t have the reps last year in the offseason that we’re going to hopefully get this year."

The Ravens finished 2020 with the NFL’s No. 1 rushing attack (191.9 ypg) for the second-straight season. Baltimore’s 3,071 rushing yards stand as the third most in a 16-game NFL season. Baltimore has rushed for 100+ yards in 39-straight games, marking the second-longest streak in pro football history.

Last season, the Ravens also registered an NFL-best six games with at least 200 rushing yards, including a franchise-record 404-yard output in Week 17’s victory at Cincinnati. Baltimore's 24 rushing touchdowns ranked third in the NFL and set a new single-season franchise record.

The passing attack was not nearly as effective.

The Ravens ranked last in the NFL averaging 171.2 yards passing per game. Baltimore also attempted the least passes in the league with 406.

The key is to get quarterback Lamar Jackson more weapons and a new strategy to help him be more plays downfield.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta is regularly in contact with Jackson about the direction of the team.

"We don’t necessarily dwell on specifics, or specific players, or specific things, but we look at it as really how can we improve? Where are the opportunities for us to get better as a team? Some of that might be salary-cap-wise, the type of deals we do," DeCosta said. "How can we get guys under contract long-term? How can we do flexible deals that allow us to get out of a contract if we want to, with very little dead money associated?

"The second part of that is how can we find better players? And that’s free agency and the draft. The third part of that is – there are really two other parts – how can our players who are currently on the team get better? And the fourth part is, how can we coach these guys and give them an opportunity to develop and improve?”