Ravens Mock Draft Predictions: Part 6

The Ravens need to add depth at linebacker and LSU's Patrick Queen has emerged as a viable target with the team's 28th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Queen has the talent to make an immediate impact in Baltimore because of his speed and physicality. He was ranked third on the Tigers with 77 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over 14 games last season.

"I think Patrick Queen would be a great fit for them," ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper told the Ravens website. "He's a three-down guy, had a phenomenal year, great tackler. You saw that in the game against Clemson, kind of saved them in a couple of spots there in that championship game."

Queen is being compared to Giants linebacker Ryan Connely by several draft analysts.

Baltimore has never taken a player from LSU in 24 years of NFL Drafts, spanning 201 total selections, including one supplemental pick in 2007.

The Ravens have taken 11 players from both Alabama and Oklahoma, which is the most among all schools.

Another LSU player being linked to the Ravens is cornerback Kristian Fulton, according to Bucky Brooks, of NFL.com. The move makes sense, especially if Baltimore parts ways with veteran cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Brandon Carr.

Fulton is regarded as one of the top cornerbacks in this year draft. He started all 14 games with 32 tackles and 13 passes defended with one interception as a senior last season. He was second team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press.

The Ravens will also consider LSU outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, according to Will Brinson, of CBS Sports. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Chaisson is the third-rated linebacker in this year's draft.

Chaisson played in 26 games (17 starts) in his three years with the Tigers. He finished his career with 92 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. Chaisson was named First Team All-SEC in 2019 and Freshman All-SEC in 2017.

Another popular name being linked to the Ravens is Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray. Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson, Todd McShay and Mel Kiper, both of ESPN, and Ryan Wilson, of CBS Sports also envision the Ravens taking Murray in the first round.

Murray is the highest-rated linebacker on some draft boards, which means the Ravens might have to trade up to get him. Murray tied for eleventh in school history in total tackles (335) and tied for eighth among linebackers for sacks (9.5) over his 42 career games in Norman, Ok.

Boise State linebacker Curtis Weaver could also be an option in Baltimore. Both Vinnie Iyer, of the Sporting News, and Nick Klopsis, of New York Newsday, have Baltimore taking the play-making Weaver in the first round. Weaver had 13.5 sacks last season and has the physical presence to make an immediate impact with the Ravens' high-pressure defense.

