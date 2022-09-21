Ravens-Patriots Notebook: Duvernay, Humphrey Held Out of Practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens Pro-Bowl returner and wide receiver Devin Duvernay was not at practice Wednesday after suffering a concussion in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.

Duvernay returned the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 42 yards. Duvernay had to leave the game with just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter after he took a hard hit on a 16-yard completion.

He will have to pass physical testst before he is able to play Week 3 against the New England Patriots.

“Devin is looking OK, he’s in the concussion protocol," coach John Harbaugh said. "He got hit right in the head after he caught the ball; I don’t know if they’re looking at that in the league office or not. He didn’t have many symptoms – he had actually no symptoms. So, it’s looking positive.”

Justice Hill or James Proche could return kicks if Duvernay is scratched.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey also did not practice because of a groin injury. He left the game Sunday in the second half and did not return. The Ravens struggled with his absence.

Running back J.K. Dobbins was a full participant and could make his debut on Sunday. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was limited so Pat Mekari could make his second straight start.

Here's the rest of the Ravens Injury Report.

DE Calais Campbell NIR – rest DNP

OLB Justin Houston NIR – rest DNP

CB Marlon Humphrey Groin DNP

QB Lamar Jackson Right Elbow Limited

DT Travis Jones Knee Full

TE Isaiah Likely Groin Limited

CB Marcus Peters NIR – rest DNP

WR James Proche II Groin Limited

T Ronnie Stanley Ankle Limited

DB Brandon Stephens Quad Limited

CB Damarion Williams Ankle Limited

Patriots Injury Report

S Joshuah Bledsoe Groin Limited

DB Cody Davis Calf Limited

S Kyle Duggar Knee DNP

DL Davon Godchaux Back Limited

LB Raekwon McMillan Thumb Limited

WR Jakobi Meyers Knee DNP

DL DaMarcus Mitchell Knee Limited

S Adrian Phillips Ribs Limited