Ravens-Patriots Pregame Notes, Inactives, Where to Watch

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith was among the inactives for the Week 10 Sunday night game against New England.

However, running back Mark Ingram is active for the first time Oct. 18 when he suffered an ankle injury against the Eagles.

Smith has also been dealing with an ankle injury and was not able to practice last week. While Smith has been battling various injuries throughout the season, this is the first time he has missed a game this season.

Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said Smith has been playing at one of the highest levels of his career.

“I think Jimmy is having a Pro Bowl season – I really do," Martindale said. "And what he’s done, and the versatility that he’s shown us week in and week out, it’s been awesome. It’s one of those things that I’m happy for him, and like I said, I think he’s playing at a Pro-Bowl level.”

However, the Ravens secondary did get a boost with the return of cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who missed last week's game against the Colts after testing positive for COVID-19.

In addition to Smith, the Ravens' other inactives are inside linebacker L.J. Fort, outside linebacker Jihad Ward, quarterback Trace McSorley and defensive end Calais Campbell.

It's the second consecutive game Fort has missed with an injured finger, but rookie Malik Harrison has played well in his absence.

Ingram ran for 115 yards on 15 carries against the Patriots last season.

The Patriots inactives are LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, G Hjalte Froholdt, CB Stephon Gilmore, QB Brian Hoyer, DT Isaiah Mack, RB J.J. Taylor and TE Jordan Thomas.

Where to Watch the Game

CBS or stream CBS All Access or fuboTV

Milestones

— Dating back to Week 5 of the 2019 season, the Ravens have won 10-consecutive road games, including 4-0 this year, producing the NFL’s longest active streak.

— Since quarterback Lamar Jackson became the Ravens’ starter in Week 11 of 2018, Baltimore has rushed for at least 100 yards in 31-straight games, marking the third-longest streak in NFL history.