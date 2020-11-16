SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Ravens-Patriots Pregame Notes, Inactives, Where to Watch

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith was among the inactives for the Week 10 Sunday night game against New England. 

However, running back Mark Ingram is active for the first time Oct. 18 when he suffered an ankle injury against the Eagles. 

Smith has also been dealing with an ankle injury and was not able to practice last week. While Smith has been battling various injuries throughout the season, this is the first time he has missed a game this season. 

Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said Smith has been playing at one of the highest levels of his career.

“I think Jimmy is having a Pro Bowl season – I really do," Martindale said. "And what he’s done, and the versatility that he’s shown us week in and week out, it’s been awesome. It’s one of those things that I’m happy for him, and like I said, I think he’s playing at a Pro-Bowl level.”

However, the Ravens secondary did get a boost with the return of cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who missed last week's game against the Colts after testing positive for COVID-19. 

In addition to Smith, the Ravens' other inactives are inside linebacker L.J. Fort, outside linebacker Jihad Ward, quarterback Trace McSorley and defensive end Calais Campbell.

It's the second consecutive game Fort has missed with an injured finger, but rookie Malik Harrison has played well in his absence.  

Ingram ran for 115 yards on 15 carries against the Patriots last season. 

The Patriots inactives are LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, G Hjalte Froholdt, CB Stephon Gilmore, QB Brian Hoyer, DT Isaiah Mack, RB J.J. Taylor and TE Jordan Thomas.

Where to Watch the Game

CBS or stream CBS All Access or fuboTV 

Milestones

— Dating back to Week 5 of the 2019 season, the Ravens have won 10-consecutive road games, including 4-0 this year, producing the NFL’s longest active streak. 

 Since quarterback Lamar Jackson became the Ravens’ starter in Week 11 of 2018, Baltimore has rushed for at least 100 yards in 31-straight games, marking the third-longest streak in NFL history. 

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dez Bryant Won't Play Vs. Patriots, Geno Stone Promoted from Practice Squad

The Ravens did not elevate wide receiver Dez Bryant from the practice squad for the Week 10 game against the New England Patriots.

Todd_Karpovich

by

snyper94z28

La Canfora: Ravens Need to Give Lamar Jackson More Support

CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora defended Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and his assertion the team needs to be more creative on offense.

Todd_Karpovich

by

Purpleveins

Ravens-Patriots: Matchups to Watch, Final Prediction

The Ravens (6-2) travel to Foxborough, Mass., for a Sunday night matchup with the Patriots (3-5). Baltimore has never won a regular-season game at Gillette Stadium.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Top 5 Stories of the Week Heading into Patriots Game

The Ravens spent part of the week dealing with comments from quarterback Lamar Jackson and various key injuries heading into their Week 10 game against the Patriots.

Todd_Karpovich

Harbaugh: 'Nothing Unusual' About Opponents Anticipating Plays

Both Ravens coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman contend it's not uncommon for defenses to recognize an opponent's play-calling.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens: Campbell Out, Ingram Practices Again, Smith Doubtful

Ravens coach John Harbaugh provides injury updates on Calais Campbell, Mark Ingram and Jimmy Smith.

Todd_Karpovich

Petrino: How Lamar Jackson Has Transformed NFL Quarterbacking

Bobby Petrino coached Lamar Jackson at the University of Louisville where the Ravens quarterback won the Heisman Trophy.

Bobby Petrino

Running Game Will Be Key for Ravens Against Patriots

Baltimore has league's No. 1 rushing attack

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Patriots Week 10 Fantasy Outlook

The Ravens (6-2) travels to New England (3-5) in Week 10, seeking their first-ever regular-season win in Foxborough, although Baltimore has won two playoff games at Gillette Stadium.

Todd_Karpovich

Greg Roman Responds To Jackson's Play-Calling Critique

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman he took recent comments from Lamar Jackson about the predictability of the team's calling out the Ravens' plays in stride.

Todd_Karpovich