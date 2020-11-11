Week 10: Ravens-Patriots, Preview, Analysis, Prediction

Week 10: Ravens (6-2) at New England Patriots (3-5)

When

Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at 8:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium

Spread

Ravens: minus-6.5 (BetOnline)

Series History

The Ravens seek their first-ever regular-season win in Foxborough, although Baltimore has won two playoff games at Gillette Stadium — both during the John Harbaugh era. New England leads the regular-season series, 8-2, which includes a 6-0 mark at home. The teams’ postseason series is tied 2-2. Under Harbaugh, the Ravens are 4-6, including the postseason, against New England.

By the Numbers

71 – Quarterback hits by the Ravens, second only behind Pittsburgh (83) for the NFL’s most, entering Week 10.

Notable

Baltimore is 25-5 with quarterback Lamar Jackson as its starter. Since his first NFL start (Week 11 of 2018), Jackson’s 25 regular-season wins rank as the most among all NFL starting quarterbacks. Jackson is also the fastest quarterback in league history (35 games) to reach 5,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards.

Player Spotlight: Marcus Peters

Since entering the league in 2015, the Ravens cornerback has 38 takeaways, which ranks as an NFL high. In addition, 30 of those takeaways have come via interceptions, also a league-high during that span.

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

— The Ravens recovered from a sluggish first half for a 24-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. Lamar Jackson didn't have gaudy numbers, but he made several throws downfield and scored on a 9-yard run. Overall, Jackson has completed 134 of 213 (62.9) his pass attempts for 1,513 yards. He has thrown for 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. The Ravens added veteran Dez Bryant to boost the passing attack, which is ranked 31st in the NFL. He could get his first target this week. The Ravens will face a tough challenge with New England's secondary led by cornerbacks J .C. Jackson (five interceptions) and Devin McCourty (two interceptions). Still. Baltimore will have to take some shots downfield.

The Ravens have the league's top rushing attack, averaging 170.1 yards per game. Baltimore has been able to find yards against two of the league's stingiest defenses — the Steelers and Colts — over the past two weeks. While Mark Ingram has been sidelined with an ankle injury, rookie J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards have been able to effectively handle the load. The Patriots are ranked 25th against the run, allowing 131 yards per game. Baltimore should be able to set the tone with its ground attack. That running game will be a key to victory.

Defense

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell suffered a calf injury in the first quarter against the Colts and did not return to the game. While there are reports that Campbell could miss multiple games, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was more optimistic this week. With Campbell out, the Ravens used a rotation of Derek Wolfe, Yannick Ngakoue, Brandon Williams, Justin Madubuike, and Justin Ellis on the defensive line. Those players were effective against the Colts. Damien Harris leads the Patriots running game with 350 yards, but he will be challenged to find yards against Baltimore's stout front seven.

The Ravens should get a boost with the return of cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who missed the previous game after testing positive for COVID-19. Harbaugh is optimistic he will be available against New England. Fellow cornerback Marcus Peters is having another dominant season. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is dealing with a sore neck and his status will be clearer once the injury report is released. Newton has thrown for 1,417 yards with two touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also run for 314 yards and eight touchdowns. Jarrett Stidham, a fourth-round pick in 2019 from Baylor, is the main backup. Damiere Byrd leads New England with 26 receptions for 337 yards. The Patriots have a minus-1 turnover ratio, so look for the Ravens to be aggressive around the football.

Prediction

The Ravens won their first regular-season game in Indianapolis last week and now they'll look to do the same against New England. Baltimore has an advantage on both sides of the ball and needs to avoid losing the turnover battle to sway the momentum. The Ravens also have confidence after dominating New England last season with Tom Brady in the lineup.

Final score: Ravens 34, Patriots 24