Ravens-Patriots: Matchups to Watch, Final Prediction

The Ravens (6-2) travel to Foxborough, Mass., for a Sunday night matchup with the Patriots (3-5). Baltimore has never won a regular-season game at Gillette Stadium.

Here are the matchups to watch.

Pass Offense

Ravens: Lamar Jackson has completed 134 of 213 (62.9) pass attempts for 1,513 yards. He has thrown for 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. The Ravens added veteran Dez Bryant to boost the passing attack, but he will not play against New England. Jackson has done a solid job spreading the ball around so look for him to do the same against the Patriots.

Patriots: Cam Newton was dealing with a sore neck earlier in the week, but will be ready to play. Newton has struggled to throw the ball and has amassed 1,417 yards with two touchdowns and seven interceptions. Damiere Byrd leads New England with 26 receptions for 337 yards. Advantage: Ravens

Run Offense

Ravens: Few teams have been able to stop the Ravens running attack this season, which leads the NFL with 170.1 rushing yards per game. While running back Mark Ingram has battled an ankle injury. both Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins have effectively carried the load for Baltimore. Ingram could be back in the lineup against New England.

Patriots: Newton is a dual-threat and has 314 yards rushing with eight touchdowns. Damien Harris leads the team with 350 yards over five games as the starter for the injured Sony Michel. Rex Burkhead also gets opportunities to make plays and he has run for 236 yards. Overall, New England is ranked fourth in the NFL with 159.6 yards per game. Advantage: Ravens

Pass Defense

Ravens: The return of cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who missed the previous game after testing positive for COVID-19, will be a huge boost. Fellow cornerback Marcus Peters is having another dominant season and had been key forcing turnovers. However, cornerback Jimmy Smith will be a game-time decision. Defensive coordinator Don Martindale loves to blitz and the Ravens have managed 24 sacks.

Patriots: The secondary is adept at causing turnovers and second in the NFL with 10 interceptions, including five by J .C. Jackson and two by Devin McCourty. "That’s a very good secondary, very well-coached, very coordinated," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. Defensive end Chase Winovich leads the team with 2.5 sacks. Advantage: Patriots

Run Defense

Ravens: Defensive end Calais Campbell suffered a calf injury in the first quarter against the Colts and has been ruled out. With Campbell sidelined, the Ravens will use a rotation of Derek Wolfe, Yannick Ngakoue, Brandon Williams, Justin Madubuike, and Justin Ellis on the defensive line. The Ravens are stout against the run, allowing 101.8 yards per game, ranked eighth in the NFL.

Patriots: The Ravens' ground attack will be key against the Patriots, who have the league's 25th-ranked run defense. Safety Adrian Phillips leads New England with 54 tackles, followed by linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, who has 45 tackles. Advantage: Ravens

Special Teams

Ravens: Kicker Justin Tucker has made 15 of 16 field-goal attempts and his only miss was from 61 yards. Rookies Devin Duvernay and James Proche are making an impact in the return game. Punter Sam Koch has placed 13 of 31 kicks inside the 20 and is among the best in the game.

Patriots: Kicker Nick Folk has converted 14 of 16 field-goal attempts. Punter Jake Bailey is averaging 45.7 per kick, ranked second in the league. Gunner Olszewski handles punts (13.5-yard average) and kickoffs (24.1-yard average). Advantage: Ravens

Prediction

The Ravens won their first regular-season game in Indianapolis last week and now they'll look to do the same against New England. Baltimore has an advantage on both sides of the ball and needs to avoid losing the turnover battle to sway the momentum. The Ravens also have confidence after dominating New England last season with Tom Brady in the lineup.

Final score: Ravens 34, Patriots 24