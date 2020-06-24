RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Harbaugh optimistic Ravens can retain key playmakers

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens success in the NFL draft comes at a price.

Many of those young players have evolved into one of the best athletes at their respective positions.

That means many of these players put themselves in position for a huge payday when they are allowed to test the free-agent market.

The Ravens have two key players —left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey — about to play out their rookie deals. Baltimore might have to shell out the cash to keep both of them on the roster. 

The Ravens already placed the franchise tag on linebacker Matt Judon, a fifth-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft, that will cost them $16.8 million this season. 

Quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson will also be looking for a megadeal when his rookie contract expires.

Harbaugh said the team should be able to absorb the costs of these types of players because they've done a solid job managing their salary cap.  

"We’ll keep as many guys as we can. I am very optimistic about the fact that we have a good cap situation going forward," Harbaugh said. "We have not been in good cap shape for the last six, seven years. Every year we’ve been behind the eight-ball with the cap, and that’s just the way it was. This year was a little better. Next year will be a lot better. With that, we’ll have to sign guys, but we’ll have money, too. 

"I’m very optimistic that Eric [DeCosta] and his crew will just do an amazing job of figuring out the numbers. Hopefully, the agents will work with us, so we’ll put it in perspective. We’ll keep the guys we can and the guys that we can’t, we’ll replace. We’ll keep building what we’re doing here. I’m really confident, though, that a lot of these players want to be back. I know we want them back. So, I think that we’ll get a high number of these guys back.”

In the end, Harbaugh says players looking for big paydays is a good problem because that means they've performed well over the years. He hopes to keep that momentum moving forward. 

The more shots you hit in the middle of the fairway, the cleaner the shots are going forward," Harbaugh said. "That would be drafting good players, and we’ve done that. We’ve drafted a lot of good players. We’ve developed them very well; the guys have fit in. 

"I’m pretty sure that last year and the year before, everybody wasn’t talking about how talented we were or what a great roster we had. I think the guys have just done better than they were expected to do. That’s a plus for us and a good problem to have. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Greg Roman: Time is of the essence for Ravens offense

Even with Lamar Jackson in the fold, Greg Roman knows he will hard-pressed time-wise to get the Ravens offense revved back up to its record-setting performance.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

Calais Campbell 'best 5-technique player in NFL' for Ravens

Calais Campbell, "the best five-technique player in the NFL,' and Derek Wolfe are key additions for the Ravens' d-line, which has depth with young playmakers.

Todd Karpovich

by

MerylBaltimore

Ravens reportedly had internal talks about Antonio Brown

The Baltimore Ravens had internal discussions about potentially signing Antonio Brown, according to a report by the NFL Network.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens should be at full strength for training camp

Matt Skura on the mend, John Harbaugh expects to at full strength for training camp with the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

John Harbaugh: Challenging time for undrafted free agents

John Harbaugh says it will be a challenging time for undrafted free agents to make the Baltimore Ravens because of the coronavirus.

Todd Karpovich

by

Hippopotamus14

Ravens' Marlon Humphrey waves green flag at emotional Talladega

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey waved the green flag at the NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway where drivers showed their support for Bubba Wallace.

Todd Karpovich

by

MerylBaltimore

Jimmy Smith primed and ready for new role with Ravens

Jimmy Smith appears primed and ready for his new role with the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

Ravens bracing for empty stadiums in the fall

The notion of playing games without fans is certainly on the minds of the Ravens players and coaches as the nation still struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

by

MerylBaltimore

John Harbaugh confident NFL season will proceed as planned

John Harbaugh is confident training camp will start on time for Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Could 2020 Ravens be most-hyped in franchise history?

Lamar Jackson leads a deep and talented roster for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich