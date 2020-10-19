SI.com
Raven Country
Ravens Hope Recent Spate of Penalties Aren't Troublesome Trend

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — During the second quarter of the Week 6 game against the Eagles, the Ravens offensive line committed three consecutive penalties, setting up a 1st and 35.

Those miscues underscored some of the overall concerns with the team following the 30-28 victory.

Baltimore was penalized a season-high 12 times for 132 yards, which helped Philadephia get back into the game. It was the most flags Baltimore incurred since Week 11 of the 2016 season in a 27-17 setback to the Dallas Cowboys.

Coach John Harbaugh said there were various factors for the penalties against the Eagles.

“It’s never one thing that you can trace because every play is different and every alignment is different," Harbaugh said. "We do use a lot of cadence. That’s something we believe in. We’re not a simple cadence team, because if you try to do that with teams like the Eagles, they take off on your snap count and are really tough to handle. We use cadence, and we’ve been using it ever since [Ravens QB] Lamar [Jackson] has been in there. 

"We jumped a couple of times and didn’t line up a couple of times. We had wrong formations where we covered up eligible receivers. Those are the things that really should never happen. We’ll look at those things and keep working on them.”

Every starting offensive lineman with the exception of center Matt Skura was flagged for an infraction. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley incurred four penalties, two of which were declined.

Overall, the Ravens are ranked ninth in the NFL with 37 penalties for 319 yards. 

The players are hopeful they can correct the problem over the bye before a showdown with first-place Pittsburgh on Nov. 1.

"It’s just part of the game," rookie running back J.K. Dobbins said. "We can only control what we control, and we just have to keep executing. If they call a [penalty], we just have to find a way to fix it.” 

