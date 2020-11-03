Ravens On the Wrong End of 'Lopsided' Penalties

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh has to measure his words when asked about controversial calls against his team.

The NFL is quick to levy a heavy fine for second-guessing the officials.

However, Baltimore has been on the wrong end of several calls over the past two games against the Eagles and Steelers. The Ravens were flagged 21 times for 242 yards over those games, compared to six penalties for 50 yards by their opponents.

"It doesn’t just feel lopsided, it is lopsided," Harbaugh said. "We try to look at every penalty individually. We coach our guys and that’s really all we can do; the rest of it is out of our hands. I know you said that it’s a cliché, but it’s also a reality. We’re not going to worry about that. If things get called that we don’t think should’ve been called, it really doesn’t matter – we just have to overcome it.”

On the season, Baltimore has been penalized 46 times for 429 yards, which ranks in the top third of the league.

The infractions were especially costly in the 28-24 loss to the Steelers in Week 8. Linebacker Matt Judon was ejected in the second quarter for making contact with an official.

The situation unfolded when Baltimore cornerback Marcus Peters and Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson exchanged words and shoved one another near Baltimore's sideline with just over five minutes left in the half. Peters also appeared to headbutt Johnson a few times.

Judon intervened by pushing Johnson to the sideline that ignited another skirmish. Judon's arm appeared to make contact with the official as players were separated and he was consequently disqualified from the game.

"I talked to Matt briefly. I asked him about it," Harbaugh said. "He said it wasn’t intentional; he was trying to break free. I think any time you’re in a situation where your arms are being held back, it’s a pretty natural response to try to break free maybe to protect yourself. That’s what he expressed to me.

"So, I take him at his word, but I also saw it. There was no intentionality there at all, and that’s what I saw.”

The Ravens are going to be short-handed this week without a pair of Pro-Bowlers — cornerback Marlon Humphrey (COVID-19) and offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley (ankle). Communication will be key to avoid more penalties, which have proven to be costly this season.