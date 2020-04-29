RavenCountry
GM Report

Ravens Updated Personnel Tracker

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens recently added 10 players via the 2020 NFL Draft and could add more than 20 undrafted players.

Here's a current breakdown of the roster:

FRANCHISE PLAYER: LB Matthew Judon (tendered at $15.828M)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (5; not tendered UFA offer): CB Brandon Carr, C Hroniss Grasu, LB Pernell McPhee, NT Domata Peko, S Brynden Trawick

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (not tendered offers): G Randin Crecelius (0/0; not tendered as ERFA), G Parker Ehinger (2/1; not tendered as RFA), S Fish Smithson (0/0; not tendered as ERFA)

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: None

PLAYERS ACQUIRED: DL Calais Campbell (trade Jaguars), LB Jake Ryan (UFA Ravens; 1 yr, terms unknown), DE Derek Wolfe (12/12; UFA Broncos; 1 yr, terms unknown)

PLAYERS RE-SIGNED: DT Justin Ellis (UFA; $1.047M/1 yr, $225K guaranteed/$137,500 SB), S Anthony Levine (UFA; $1.812M/1 yr, $350K guaranteed/$137,500K SB), WR Chris Moore (UFA; $1.672M/1 yr, $275K guaranteed/$137,500K SB), LS Nick Moore (FA Tampa Bay XFL; terms unknown), C Matt Skura (RFA tendered at $2.133M with no compensation; $2.133M/1 yr), CB Jimmy Smith: UFA; $3.5M/1 yr, $3.5M guaranteed/$1M SB), WR/R;Anthony Thomas (potential UFA; 1 yr, terms unknown), DT Jihad Ward (UFA; $1.048M/1 yr, $637,500 guaranteed/$137,500 SB)

PLAYERS LOST: LB Josh Bynes (12/7; UFA Bengals; 1 yr, terms unknown, TE Hayden Hurst (16/4; traded Falcons), G/T James Hurst (16/2; released), S Tony Jefferson (5/5; released/failed physical), DT Michael Pierce (14/14; UFA Vikings; $27M/3 yrs, $18M guaranteed/$9M injury only/$6M SB), WR Seth Roberts (16/0; UFA Panthers; $3.75M/1 yr, $600K SB), LB Patrick Onwuasor (14/6; UFA Jets; terms unknown), DE Chris Wormley (16/7; traded Steelers), G Marshal Yanda (15/15; retired)

J.K. Dobbins Represents Future of Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens were not in the market for a running back in this year's NFL Draft, but J.K. Dobbins was just too good of a player to ignore.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Ranked #2 in Post-Draft Power Rankings

The Ravens had a successful 2020 NFL Draft, which has kept them in the upper echelon of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Exercise Fifth-Year Option for Marlon Humphrey

Baltimore exercised the fifth-year option of cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who was selected by the Ravens in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Add OL D.J. Fluker from Seattle

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, who was released by the Seahawks over the weekend.

Todd Karpovich

FSU Safety Hamsah Nasirildeen Linked to Ravens in 2021

SI's Kevin Hanson recently put together his "Way-Too-Early 2021 NFL Mock Draft" and has the Ravens taking FSUSafety Hamsah Nasirildeen.

Todd Karpovich

Rookies Shake Up Baltimore Ravens' Depth Chart

The Baltimore Ravens have high expectations for several of their draft picks as far as being ready to take over a starting role.

Todd Karpovich

Guest Column: Ravens One or Two Draft Picks Away from Excellence

Ravens still improved in number of ways.

Scott McClure

Ravens Still in Market for Edge Rusher?

Baltimore Ravens still have a need for an edge rusher.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Drafted Nine Players from Power 5 Schools

General manager Eric DeCosta selected nine of the team's 10 draft selections from Power 5 schools.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens 2020 Draft: What We Learned

The Baltimore Ravens added 10 playmakers via the NFL Draft.

Todd Karpovich