Ravens Updated Personnel Tracker

The Baltimore Ravens recently added 10 players via the 2020 NFL Draft and could add more than 20 undrafted players.

Here's a current breakdown of the roster:

FRANCHISE PLAYER: LB Matthew Judon (tendered at $15.828M)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (5; not tendered UFA offer): CB Brandon Carr, C Hroniss Grasu, LB Pernell McPhee, NT Domata Peko, S Brynden Trawick

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (not tendered offers): G Randin Crecelius (0/0; not tendered as ERFA), G Parker Ehinger (2/1; not tendered as RFA), S Fish Smithson (0/0; not tendered as ERFA)

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: None

PLAYERS ACQUIRED: DL Calais Campbell (trade Jaguars), LB Jake Ryan (UFA Ravens; 1 yr, terms unknown), DE Derek Wolfe (12/12; UFA Broncos; 1 yr, terms unknown)

PLAYERS RE-SIGNED: DT Justin Ellis (UFA; $1.047M/1 yr, $225K guaranteed/$137,500 SB), S Anthony Levine (UFA; $1.812M/1 yr, $350K guaranteed/$137,500K SB), WR Chris Moore (UFA; $1.672M/1 yr, $275K guaranteed/$137,500K SB), LS Nick Moore (FA Tampa Bay XFL; terms unknown), C Matt Skura (RFA tendered at $2.133M with no compensation; $2.133M/1 yr), CB Jimmy Smith: UFA; $3.5M/1 yr, $3.5M guaranteed/$1M SB), WR/R;Anthony Thomas (potential UFA; 1 yr, terms unknown), DT Jihad Ward (UFA; $1.048M/1 yr, $637,500 guaranteed/$137,500 SB)

PLAYERS LOST: LB Josh Bynes (12/7; UFA Bengals; 1 yr, terms unknown, TE Hayden Hurst (16/4; traded Falcons), G/T James Hurst (16/2; released), S Tony Jefferson (5/5; released/failed physical), DT Michael Pierce (14/14; UFA Vikings; $27M/3 yrs, $18M guaranteed/$9M injury only/$6M SB), WR Seth Roberts (16/0; UFA Panthers; $3.75M/1 yr, $600K SB), LB Patrick Onwuasor (14/6; UFA Jets; terms unknown), DE Chris Wormley (16/7; traded Steelers), G Marshal Yanda (15/15; retired)