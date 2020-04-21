Ravens Personnel Tracker Heading Into NFL Draft

Miles Boykin was amazed people ever questioned the ability of Lamar Jackson. The Ravens receiver recently appeared in the Jim Rome show to talk about Jackson's MVP season. "I still remember getting into OTAs and camp, and people back home or people that I knew would text me and be like, 'Oh, Lamar, can he really throw?' It's crazy that people are asking this question. I would tell them, 'Yes, he can throw. Just wait until you see him during the season.' And people would be like, 'Whatever you say." And now, you know, he won MVP," said Boykin, who was selected by the Ravens in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.