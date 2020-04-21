Ravens Personnel Tracker Heading Into NFL Draft
Todd Karpovich
The Baltimore Ravens are having a busy offseason.
Here is a roundup of all of the moves they've made heading into the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23-25 when general manager Eric DeCosta has nine selections.
FRANCHISE PLAYER: LB Matthew Judon (tendered at $15.828M)
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
— CB Brandon Carr
— C Hroniss Grasu
— LB Pernell McPhee
— NT Domata Peko
— S Brynden Trawick
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (not tendered offers)
— G Randin Crecelius (0/0; not tendered as ERFA)
— G Parker Ehinger (2/1; not tendered as RFA)
— S Fish Smithson (0/0; not tendered as ERFA)
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS:
— None
PLAYERS ACQUIRED
— DL Calais Campbell (trade Jaguars)
— LB Jake Ryan (UFA Ravens; 1 yr, terms unknown)
— DE Derek Wolfe (12/12; UFA Broncos; 1 yr, terms unknown)
PLAYERS RE-SIGNED
— DT Justin Ellis (UFA; $1.047M/1 yr, $225K guaranteed/$137,500 SB)
— S Anthony Levine (UFA; $1.812M/1 yr, $350K guaranteed/$137,500K SB)
— WR Chris Moore (UFA; $1.672M/1 yr, $275K guaranteed/$137,500K SB)
— LS Nick Moore (FA Tampa Bay XFL; terms unknown)
— C Matt Skura (RFA tendered at $2.133M with no compensation;
$2.133M/1 yr)
— CB Jimmy Smith: UFA; $3.5M/1 yr, $3.5M guaranteed/$1M SB)
— WR/KR Anthony Thomas (potential UFA; 1 yr, terms unknown)
— DT Jihad Ward (UFA; $1.048M/1 yr, $637,500 guaranteed/$137,500 SB)
PLAYERS LOST
— LB Josh Bynes (12/7; UFA Bengals; 1 yr, terms unknown
— TE Hayden Hurst (16/4; traded Falcons)
— G/T James Hurst (16/2; released)
— S Tony Jefferson (5/5; released/failed physical)
— DT Michael Pierce (14/14; UFA Vikings; $27M/3 yrs, $18M
guaranteed/$9M injury only/$6M SB)
— WR Seth Roberts (16/0; UFA Panthers; $3.75M/1 yr, $600K SB)
— LB Patrick Onwuasor (14/6; UFA Jets; terms unknown)
— DE Chris Wormley (16/7; traded Steelers)
— G Marshal Yanda (15/15; retired)