Ravens Updated Offseason Personnel Tracker

Here's a look at the Ravens moves thus far this offseason.

FRANCHISE PLAYER: None

TRANSITION PLAYER: None

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (not tendered offers)

--WR Antoine Wesley (not tendered as ERFA)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

-- WR Dez Bryant

-- G D.J. Fluker

-- S Anthony Levine

-- WR DeAndrew White

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

-- RB Gus Edwards (tendered at $3.384M with second-round pick as compensation)

PLAYERS ACQUIRED

-- TE Josh Oliver (trade Jaguars)

-- CB Geno Stone (not tendered as ERFA by Texans; 1 yr, terms unknown)

-- WR Sammy Watkins (UFA Chiefs; $6M/1 yr, $5M gtd)

--G Kevin Zeitler (FA Giants; $22.5M/3 yrs, $16M fully gtd/$8.925M SB)

PLAYERS RE-SIGNED

--LB Chris Board (not tendered as RFA; $1.683M/1 yr, $500K SB)

--LB Tyus Bowser (UFA; $22M/4 yrs, $12M gtd/$8M SB; up to $1.25M annual playtime/sacks incentives)

--DT Justin Ellis (Potential UFA; 1 yr, terms unknown)

--LB L.J. Fort (UFA; 1 yr, terms unknown)

--LB Pernell McPhee: (Potential UFA; $1.212M/1 yr, $450K gtd/$137,500 SB

--DE Derek Wolfe (UFA; $12M/3 yrs, $8.5M gtd/6.5M fully gtd/$5.4M SB)

PLAYERS LOST

-- LS Morgan Cox (15/0; UFA Titans; $1.212M 1 yr, $887,500 gtd/$137,500 SB)

-- QB Robert Griffin III (5/1 IR; released)

-- RB Mark Ingram II (11/9; released)

-- LB Matthew Judon (14/13; UFA Patriots; $54.5M/4 yrs, $43M gtd/$30M fully gtd/$18M SB)

-- WR Chris Moore (4/0; UFA Texans; $1.5M/1 yr, $1.3M gtd/$300K SB)

-- DE Yannick Ngakoue (11/4; UFA Raiders; $26M/2 yrs)

-- C Matt Skura (15/12; UFA Dolphins; $1.75M/1 yr, $400K gtd/$200K SB)

-- WR Willie Snead IV (15/9; UFA Raiders; $1.127M/1 yr, $987,500 gtd/$137,500 SB)

-- WR De’Anthony Thomas (opt-out; released)

-- DE Jihad Ward (12/0; UFA Jaguars; $22M/2 yrs, $16M gtd/$10M SB)

-- CB Tramon Williams Sr. (7/0; released)