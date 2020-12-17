Jarvis Landry Calls Marcus Peters A "Coward' for Alleged Spitting Incident

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry called Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters a "coward" for allegedly spitting at him in the first quarter of their Week 14 matchup.

Baltimore prevailed 47-42 in what has been dubbed the NFL's game of the season.

Apparently, that matchup has taken another twist.

Video shows Landry walking away from Peters, who appears to spit toward him. Landry said he was not aware of the incident until he watched the game on tape and did not hesitate to call out Peters.

“He’s a coward,” Landry said. “I think he knew that maybe behind my back, he would do things like that, but to my face, he wouldn’t. Now, everyone knows what type of player he is, type of person he is.”

Peters was not available to the local media this week. Landry was clearly convinced Peters purposely tried to spit at him.

"Wait until I turn around and do something like that? It's like, do it to my face," Landry said. "Be a man about it if you're going to do something like that."

Landry was also asked about how the incident might have violated COVID-19 protocols. He was more concerned about the personal nature of the exchange,

"If there's a protocol for being a man, that sure ain't it right there,' he said

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson also made headlines this week following the game.

Jakcson was forced to leave the game against the Browns because of cramps. Just as Baltimore was on the verge of a devastating loss to the Browns, Jackson re-emerged from the locker room and led his team to a 47-42 victory that kept its playoff fully alive.

Jackson's performance harkened back to the effort by New York Knicks captain Willis Reed who famously hobbled onto the court for game seven of the 1970 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers and inspired his team to a victory.

Jackson insisted that he was not like former Boston Celtics small forward/shooting guard Paul Pierce, who was famously carried off the court in a wheelchair during the 2008 playoffs. It was later revealed Pierce was not injured; he simply needed an emergency bathroom break.

“I was cramping. I didn’t pull a Paul Pierce," Jackson said. "I didn’t pull a Paul Pierce. I was cramping.”

The Ravens (8-5)swept the season series against Cleveland (9-4) but still trail the Browns in the standings.