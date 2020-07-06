Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey among best in man coverage

The ability of Ravens cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey to play man coverage provides defensive coordinator Don Martindale the flexibility to bring the pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Peters and Humphrey each made the Pro Bowl last season and the Ravens' should boast one of the best secondaries in the NFL again in 2020.

Peters and Humphrey were successful in locking down their opponents' top receivers. They were both in the top five for the highest-graded man-coverage cornerbacks in the rankings by Pro Football Focus.

Peters ranked second overall behind Stephon Gilmore of the New England Patriots.

"Peters is right enough when he does gamble and talented enough to where you are more than happy to live with those occasional miscues, though," Pro Football Focus' Ben Linsey wrote. "Looking strictly at his time with the Ravens in 2019, Peters put up an even higher man coverage grade (86.9) than Gilmore from Week 7 through the postseason. It’s safe to say Baltimore is happy with their transaction."

The Ravens acquired Peters prior to their Week 7 game against the Seahawks, He made an immediate impact with a pick-six in the first quarter. The Ravens went 11-0 with Peters in the regular-season lineup

After joining the Ravens, Peters totaled 39 tackles, three interceptions (two of which were returned for touchdowns) and 10 passes defended, helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game. Peter tallied five total interceptions for the season, producing NFL bests in interception return yards (210) and interceptions-touchdowns (three).

The Ravens showed their appreciation for Peters by signing him to a three-year, $42 million extension late in the regular season.

Humphrey has been one of the Ravens' most dynamic young playmakers. As expected, Baltimore exercised Humphrey's fifth-year option this offseason and will likely explore a long-term deal.

Last season, Humphrey had 65 tackles, three interceptions, a team-leading 14 passes defended, three fumble returns — two of which were returned for touchdowns — and two forced fumbles. He was ranked fourth overall in the Pro Football Focus' highest-graded man-coverage cornerbacks.

"Humphrey has consistently been one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL at forcing incompletions in man coverage since entering the league in 2017. His 10 forced incompletions in man last season were a career-high and trailed only Gilmore and Darius Slay," Linsey wrote.

In addition to Gilmore, Peters, and Humphrey, Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White ranked third and Prince Kelechi Amukamara of the Las Vegas Raiders ranked fifth.