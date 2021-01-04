HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Marcus Peters: 'We’re Not Done; We’re Just Getting Started'

Ravens preparing to face Titans in the playoffs
Author:
Updated:
Original:

BALTIMORE — Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters remembers the frustration of walking off the field following last year's loss to the Titans in the AFC playoffs.

Baltimore will face Tennessee again in the Wildcard round on Sunday, Nov. 10. 

The Ravens also lost to the Titans 30-24 in overtime in Week 11 amid a three-game losing streak. 

Peters is confident the Ravens are playing their best football and Tennessee will see a different team this time around. 

“Man, when you’re a part of this organization, you’ve got some big shoes to fill anyway, with just the history and what it stands for," Peters said. "It stands for defense, it stands for toughness, and it’s together. That’s the best thing, is that we all come together, and we’ve got a team full of tough players who are going to go to battle, and who are going to scratch and claw for each other. 

"We’re not done; we’re just getting started. What we went through earlier made us to be where we’re at now, and it’s unified. We’ve got a goal, and the goal isn’t going to be complete until all of us get it done.”

Peters returned to the lineup in the regular-season finale against the Bengals after missing the previous two games with a calf injury. He managed his team-high fourth interception when he jumped a route in the end zone. 

Since entering the NFL in 2015, Peters owns the NFL’s most takeaways (39), interceptions (31), interception-return yards (814), interception-return touchdowns (6), and defensive touchdowns (7). His 86 passes defended are the second-most during that span.

There's still work to do. 

“Hard times don’t last, and the best thing about it is it doesn’t break you – it makes you. It’s making us come together as a team even more," Peters said.

USATSI_15292198
News

Marcus Peters: 'We’re Not Done; We’re Just Getting Started'

Henry
News

Ravens-Titans Poised for Another Heated Postseason Battle

USATSI_15391460
News

Ravens-Bengals Postgame Notebook

USATSI_15391114
News

Ravens Rumble Into the Playoffs With 38-3 Victory Over the Bengals

USATSI_15391466
News

Jackson Becomes First QB to Eclipse 1,000 Rushing Yards Twice

USATSI_15364579
News

Ravens Missing Several Key Players for Regular-Season Finale Against Bengals

USATSI_15053537
News

Ravens Early-Bird Notes: Bengals Looking to Spoil Playoff Hopes

USATSI_15053533
News

Ravens-Bengals: Who Holds the Advantage in Week 17?

USATSI_15204949
News

John Harbaugh Channels Al Davis for New Year's Resolution: 'Just Win, Baby’