Marcus Peters: 'We’re Not Done; We’re Just Getting Started'

BALTIMORE — Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters remembers the frustration of walking off the field following last year's loss to the Titans in the AFC playoffs.

Baltimore will face Tennessee again in the Wildcard round on Sunday, Nov. 10.

The Ravens also lost to the Titans 30-24 in overtime in Week 11 amid a three-game losing streak.

Peters is confident the Ravens are playing their best football and Tennessee will see a different team this time around.

“Man, when you’re a part of this organization, you’ve got some big shoes to fill anyway, with just the history and what it stands for," Peters said. "It stands for defense, it stands for toughness, and it’s together. That’s the best thing, is that we all come together, and we’ve got a team full of tough players who are going to go to battle, and who are going to scratch and claw for each other.

"We’re not done; we’re just getting started. What we went through earlier made us to be where we’re at now, and it’s unified. We’ve got a goal, and the goal isn’t going to be complete until all of us get it done.”

Peters returned to the lineup in the regular-season finale against the Bengals after missing the previous two games with a calf injury. He managed his team-high fourth interception when he jumped a route in the end zone.

Since entering the NFL in 2015, Peters owns the NFL’s most takeaways (39), interceptions (31), interception-return yards (814), interception-return touchdowns (6), and defensive touchdowns (7). His 86 passes defended are the second-most during that span.

There's still work to do.

“Hard times don’t last, and the best thing about it is it doesn’t break you – it makes you. It’s making us come together as a team even more," Peters said.