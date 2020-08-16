SI.com
RavenCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Marcus Peters primed to make bigger impact in year two with Ravens

Todd Karpovich

The acquisition of Marcus Peters coincided with the Ravens resurgence last season.

The talented cornerback joined Baltimore prior to the Week 7 game against the Seahawks. Peters managed a pick-six in that game and the Ravens did not lose a regular-season game the rest of the way.

“I think there are two things; I think there’s instincts and just ability itself. I’ve said this before; Marcus Peters is one of the smartest corners I’ve ever seen play the game," Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said. "That’s his film study, recognizing splits – not just his film study and splits and offenses and all that stuff – but individual guys as well. He’s just been a tremendous asset to our defense on the back end there."

The midseason addition of Peters proved to be a shrewd move by general manager Eric DeCosta. Baltimore's ability to play man-coverage helped the front seven. 

After joining the Ravens, Peters totaled 39 tackles, three interceptions (two of which were returned for touchdowns) and 10 passes defended, helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game. 

Peter tallied five total interceptions for the season, producing NFL bests in interception return yards (210) and interceptions-touchdowns (three). The Ravens’ six defensive touchdowns tied Tampa Bay for No. 1 in the NFL. 

Peters is a main cog in a Ravens' secondary that could be the best in the NFL. 

Fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey continues to establish himself as one of the league's top cornerbacks. Last season, Humphrey had 65 tackles, three interceptions, a team-leading 14 passes defended, three fumble returns — two of which were returned for touchdowns. 

Slot cornerback Tavon Young is also expected to be back in the lineup after missing last season with a neck injury. 

"He’s moving well, he’s shaking any rust that he had off," Martindale said about Young. "He’s going to be back to being Tavon Young real quick, and we’re excited about it.”

Jimmy Smith, the Ravens' first-round pick (27th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft, is back after signing a one-year deal.

The depth and talent at the secondary will support Baltimore's front seven, especially with their pass rush. 

"When you have a secondary like we have, you see a lot more stats; you get a lot more stats," defensive end Calais Campbell said. "To me, I’ve always appreciated just playing the game the right way. I never really cared about the stats. If they come, they come; if they don’t, they don’t. You beat your guy in front of you over and over again. But when you have a secondary like this, the stats usually come with it. I’m excited to see what happens this year, but they’re incredible."

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How massive tight end deals could affect Mark Andrews with Ravens

Contract extensions secured by the 49ers' George Kittle and the Chiefs' Travis Kelce will be a reference for Mark Andrews' potential new deal with Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

When it comes to running backs, 'more the merrier' for Ravens

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is elated that he has four capable running backs in Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and rookie J.K. Dobbins.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens looking to improve run defense after playoff debacle

The Ravens were solid against the run last season before running into the Tennessee Titans and Derrick Henry in the playoffs.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens an 'obvious choice' as one of Super Bowl favorites

The Ravens have a deep and talented roster that includes NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. All of that adds up to Super Bowl contender, according to Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr.

Todd Karpovich

Is Dez Bryant still an option for the Ravens?

Would the Ravens consider signing wide receiver Dez Bryant again after he declined their offer in 2018?

Todd Karpovich

New-look Earl Thomas ready to continue 'Hall of Fame' career

Earl Thomas spent some considerable time in the gym this offseason and is poised to make an impact in his second year with the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

Ravens Brandon Williams excited about the move back to nose tackle

Brandon Williams will be "back in his natural habitat" as he moves to nose tackle this season for the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

James Proche also in the mix to return kicks for Ravens

Ravens rookie James Proche is expected to be the primary punt returner and he is also in the mix to return kick-offs, according to ST coach Chris Horton.

Todd Karpovich

Greg Roman outlines areas of improvement for Lamar Jackson

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman sees areas for Lamar Jackson to improve, mainly with accuracy, consistency and decision-making entering his third year.

Todd Karpovich

Harbaugh: Ravens have discussed quarantining a player

The Ravens have considered quarantining a key player amid the ongoing challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to coach John Harbaugh.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory