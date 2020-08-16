Marcus Peters primed to make bigger impact in year two with Ravens

The acquisition of Marcus Peters coincided with the Ravens resurgence last season.

The talented cornerback joined Baltimore prior to the Week 7 game against the Seahawks. Peters managed a pick-six in that game and the Ravens did not lose a regular-season game the rest of the way.

“I think there are two things; I think there’s instincts and just ability itself. I’ve said this before; Marcus Peters is one of the smartest corners I’ve ever seen play the game," Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said. "That’s his film study, recognizing splits – not just his film study and splits and offenses and all that stuff – but individual guys as well. He’s just been a tremendous asset to our defense on the back end there."

The midseason addition of Peters proved to be a shrewd move by general manager Eric DeCosta. Baltimore's ability to play man-coverage helped the front seven.

After joining the Ravens, Peters totaled 39 tackles, three interceptions (two of which were returned for touchdowns) and 10 passes defended, helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

Peter tallied five total interceptions for the season, producing NFL bests in interception return yards (210) and interceptions-touchdowns (three). The Ravens’ six defensive touchdowns tied Tampa Bay for No. 1 in the NFL.

Peters is a main cog in a Ravens' secondary that could be the best in the NFL.

Fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey continues to establish himself as one of the league's top cornerbacks. Last season, Humphrey had 65 tackles, three interceptions, a team-leading 14 passes defended, three fumble returns — two of which were returned for touchdowns.

Slot cornerback Tavon Young is also expected to be back in the lineup after missing last season with a neck injury.

"He’s moving well, he’s shaking any rust that he had off," Martindale said about Young. "He’s going to be back to being Tavon Young real quick, and we’re excited about it.”

Jimmy Smith, the Ravens' first-round pick (27th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft, is back after signing a one-year deal.

The depth and talent at the secondary will support Baltimore's front seven, especially with their pass rush.

"When you have a secondary like we have, you see a lot more stats; you get a lot more stats," defensive end Calais Campbell said. "To me, I’ve always appreciated just playing the game the right way. I never really cared about the stats. If they come, they come; if they don’t, they don’t. You beat your guy in front of you over and over again. But when you have a secondary like this, the stats usually come with it. I’m excited to see what happens this year, but they’re incredible."