Marcus Peters: Not many quarterbacks love to play the game

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was recently asked what separates Lamar Jackson from other quarterbacks.

Peters said the answer simple: Jackson loves to play the game ... unlike some other players.

"He’s not the MVP for no reason," Peter said. "He goes out there, and he’s going to make the plays. He’s a smart guy. He attacks the game the right way, and it means something to him. You can see a difference in somebody when the game means something to [them]. There are a lot of quarterbacks around this league, and I’m sorry to say it, but they are getting paid just to play football because of where they came from, or they’ve got a great connection.

"You don’t find too many quarterbacks who love to play the game like him. So, in the ones who do love to play the game like him, you see what they do. They go out there, and they put a product on the field that’s remarkable.”

The Ravens acquired Peters from the Rams prior to the Week 7 game against the Seahawks. Peters managed a pick-six in that game and the Ravens did not lose a regular-season game the rest of the way.

Peters finished with 39 tackles, three interceptions (two of which were returned for touchdowns) and 10 passes defended, helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

Peter tallied five total interceptions for the season, producing NFL bests in interception return yards (210) and interceptions-touchdowns (three). The Ravens’ six defensive touchdowns tied Tampa Bay for No. 1 in the NFL.

Fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey once approached Peters for some advice on how to possibly come up with more interceptions. Peters responded by saying a cornerback should look for a takeaway on each play.

The conversation resonated with Humphrey, a Pro-Bowl selection along with Peters last season.

"He sees it a lot different than the average corner," Humphrey said. "He’s able to see things as it kind of comes. He’s really good at film study and different things. Me trying to turn on that, being more of a student of the game, leaning on him to add something to my game I think is the biggest thing. That’s what I think has led him to be so successful; mainly just the film study and being able to see things way before they happen.”

Peters stood by those words in a recent interview.

“Every time the quarterback drops back to pass, our chance of picking it off is 50-50, so why not give yourself the chance and opportunity of making a play," Peters said. "Once the ball is in the air it’s, ‘See-ball, get-ball.’ It’s whoever can go get it first, so it is what it is after that.”