Five Ravens Rank Among Best in NFL

The Ravens were the best team in the NFL during the regular season and several ranked among the best in the NFL.

Baltimore had five players — quarterback Lamar Jackson, right guard Marshal Yanda, tight end Mark Andrew, left tackle Ronnie Stanley — in Top 101 players of the 2019 season ranked by Pro Football Focus.

San Francisco tight end George Kittle was ranked No. 1, followed by Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia guard Brandon Brooks.

Here's a breakdown of the Ravens on the list:

— Jackson was the highest-rated Ravens player at No. 7. He was the 2019 NFL MVP, earning all 50 first-place votes to make him only the second unaimous MVP in NFL history, joiig Tom Brady in 2010). Jackson is also the youngest QB to ever win MVP, at 22 years and 358 days old (on Dec. 31, 2019). He is the only QB in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season (2019).

— Stanley was ranked 16th on the list. He was named to the Pro Bowl after helping Baltimore set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards (3,296) and produce the NFL’s The Ravens also had No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg).

— Yanda finished third. He made his eighth Pro Bowl in the past nine years, but is considering retirement. Yanda has played in 177 games (166 starts), tying Jonathan Ogden's record of most games played among offensive linemen in Ravens history. Yanda's accolades include Associated Press first-team All-Pro (2014-15), Associated Press second-team All-Pro (2011-12, 2018-19), Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL (2012, 2014-15) and PFWA All-AFC (2018).

— Peters was one of the most vital players in the secondary since being acquired from the Los Angeles Rams midseason. Baltimore rewarded his performance by signing Peters, 26, to a three-year, $42 million extension, according to multiple reports. The Ravens acquired Peters prior to their Week 7 game against the Seahawks, He made an immediate impact with a pick-six in the first quarter. The Ravens have gone 9-0 with Peters in the lineup, Peters has three interceptions, two of which he’s returned for touchdowns. He has also knocked down 10 passes and is eighth on the team with 32 tackles.

— Andrews finished 2019 with team highs in receptions (64), receiving yards (852) and receiving touchdown (10), helping Baltimore produce the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 points per game. He also made the Pro Bowl.