Five Ravens Rank Among Best in NFL

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens were the best team in the NFL during the regular season and several ranked among the best in the NFL.

Baltimore had five players — quarterback Lamar Jackson, right guard Marshal Yanda, tight end Mark Andrew, left tackle Ronnie Stanley —  in Top 101 players of the 2019 season ranked by Pro Football Focus. 

San Francisco tight end George Kittle was ranked No. 1, followed by Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia guard Brandon Brooks. 

Here's a breakdown of the Ravens on the list:

— Jackson was the highest-rated Ravens player at No. 7. He was the 2019 NFL MVP, earning all 50 first-place votes to make him only the second unaimous MVP in NFL history, joiig Tom Brady in 2010). Jackson is also the youngest QB to ever win MVP, at 22 years and 358 days old (on Dec. 31, 2019). He is the only QB in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season (2019).

— Stanley was ranked 16th on the list. He was named to the Pro Bowl after helping Baltimore set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards (3,296) and produce the NFL’s The Ravens also had No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg).

— Yanda finished third. He made his eighth Pro Bowl in the past nine years, but is considering retirement. Yanda has played in 177 games (166 starts), tying Jonathan Ogden's record of most games played among offensive linemen in Ravens history. Yanda's accolades include Associated Press first-team All-Pro (2014-15), Associated Press second-team All-Pro (2011-12, 2018-19), Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL (2012, 2014-15) and PFWA All-AFC (2018).

— Peters was one of the most vital players in the secondary since being acquired from the Los Angeles Rams midseason. Baltimore rewarded his performance by signing Peters, 26, to a three-year, $42 million extension, according to multiple reports. The Ravens acquired Peters prior to their Week 7 game against the Seahawks, He made an immediate impact with a pick-six in the first quarter. The Ravens have gone 9-0 with Peters in the lineup, Peters has three interceptions, two of which he’s returned for touchdowns. He has also knocked down 10 passes and is eighth on the team with 32 tackles.

— Andrews finished 2019 with team highs in receptions (64), receiving yards (852) and receiving touchdown (10), helping Baltimore produce the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 points per  game. He also made the Pro Bowl. 

Another Linebacker Emerges as Potential Target for Ravens in 2020 NFL Draft

It's no secret the Ravens need to boost their pass rush this offseason. Many draft experts predict the team will find that playmaker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. One of the latest players being linked to the Ravens is LSU edge outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, according to Will Brinson, of CBS Sports. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Chaisson is the third-rated linebacker in this year's draft.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Create More Financial Flexibility

The Baltimore Ravens have $31.4 million in salary-cap space with the recent release of safety Tony Jefferson, according to the latest figures by Over The Cap. While that still ranks 20th among all 32 NFL teams, the increased cap space provides Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta will more financial flexibility to land a key free agent. The Ravens need to add a pass rusher, wide receiver and offensive line support.

Todd Karpovich

by

Munna1234

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: A.J. Green

The Ravens want to add a wide receiver to provide quarterback Lamar Jackson with another explosive target.The Ravens finished the 2019 regular season with the league's 26th passing attack, averaging 201.6 yards per game. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta will look to fill this void via free agency or the NFL Draft. One popular name being linked to the Ravens is Bengals receiver A.J. Green, who is an unrestricted free agent. There is a familiarity between the two sides because Green had some of his best games against Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

Big Decision with Judon Looming

There is more hype building around Matthew Judson as the calendar edges closer to the the 2020 league year and free agency period begins. At this point, the Ravens might need to place the franchise tag on Judon to buy themselves more time to negotiate a new deal. That designation will cost them about $16 million. Judon put himself in position for a big payday after leading the team with 9.5 sacks and earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. He also ranked fourth in the NFL with 33 quarterback hits.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Hunkered Down with Offseason Strategy

Owner Steve Bisciotti previously held a "State of the Ravens" press conference where he took questions from the media shortly after the season ended.He was always transparent about the direction of the team and his thoughts on the NFL as a whole. Bisciotti was joined by coach John Harbaugh, former general manager Ozzie Newsome and team president Dick Cass, Bisciotti did not host that briefing last season, and it's uncertain whether he will take questions at the team's practice facility this year.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens OL James Hurst Suspended Four Games for Violating NFL Drug Policy

Ravens offensive lineman James Hurst was suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Hurst is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to his team’s active roster on the Monday following the team’s fourth game.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Ravens Defensive Line Faces Key Departures

The Ravens have traditionally been stellar against the run because of their stout defensive lineman. Last season, Baltimore allowed just 93.4 yards rushing per game, which ranked fifth in the NFL. However, the Ravens have several key playmakers that are unrestricted free agents and could test the market, including Michael Pierce, Justin Ellis, Domata Peko and Jihad Ward.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Ravens Part Ways with Safety Tony Jefferson

The Baltimore Ravens terminated the contract of veteran safety Tony Jefferson, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Feb. 14. Jefferson suffered a season-ending knee injury Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which opened the door for Chuck Clark to take over the starting job. Clark excelled along side Earl Thomas and was rewarded with a three-year $16 million contract extension earlier in the week.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Sign Specialist/DB Jordan Richards to One-Year Deal

The Ravens signed Jordan Richards to a one-year deal.Richards, 27, spent most of the season on special teams, finishing with seven tackles. He also scored a touchdown on a failed punt attempt by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale.The Ravens added Richards on Oct. 24 after he was released by the Patriots. New England needed the roster space after picking up Justin Bethel, who was released by Baltimore to save a potential fourth-round compensatory pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

M&T Bank Stadium Ranks No. 2 for Overall Satisfaction in NFL’s Voice of the Fan Survey

In the NFL’s annual "Voice of the Fan" survey – a poll that rates the game-day experience satisfaction of fans – the Baltimore Ravens/M&T Bank Stadium ranked No. 2 overall among all teams in 2019.Baltimore placed in the Top 5 in most major voting categories, earning premier No. 1 rankings for stadium technology, video board content, gamed-ay staff, pre-game concourse activities/fan fests outside stadium, instant replays/in-game highlights, highlights from around the NFL and in-game & fantasy stats.The Ravens also received exceptional marks in overall game-day entertainment (No. 2), food and beverage (No. 2), fan arrival (No. 4) and tailgate experience (No. 4).

Todd Karpovich