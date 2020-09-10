SI.com
Raven Country
Ravens rookie Tyre Phillips latest player added to injured list for opener

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie offensive lineman Tyre Phillips was added to the injury list with an ankle issue three days prior to the regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Phillps had been battling veteran D.J. Fluker for the starting job at right guard in place of Marshal Yanda, who retired after 13 seasons and eight Pro-Bowl selections.

In addition to Phillips, running back Justice Hill (thigh), rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee) and wide receiver Chris Moore (finger) did not participate in practice Sept. 10.

The Browns injury report remained the same from the previous day. Tackle Chris Hubbard (ankle), cornerbacks Kevin Johnson (liver) and Greedy Williams (shoulder) and linebacker Mack Wilson (knee) did not practice. Defensive back MJ Stewart Jr. (hamstring) and center JC Tretter (knee) were limited.

Phillips, a third-round pick from Mississippi State, has been solid throughout preseason practice. 

At 6-foot-5 and 331 pounds, Phillips is expected to help the team solidify that unit.

He emerged as one of the best tackles in the SEC as a senior in 2019. Phillips started 13 of 26 career games played. Phillips made his Mississippi State debut in 2018 and contributing heavily to the tackle spots and on field goal and PAT units.

Last season, Phillips started all 13 games at left tackle and played a team-high 821 snaps (819 at left tackle and two at left guard). He earned the highest offensive grade among MSU offensive linemen and the second-highest offensive grade on the team from Pro Football Focus (80.1).

Phillips allowed just two sacks and one quarterback hit across 398 snaps in pass protection. His 80.1 offensive grade was the 11 best in the Power 5 and the second-best in the SEC among offensive tackles who played at least 800 snaps 

