Ravens Place Bateman, Boykin On Short-Term IR

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens placed a pair of wide receivers, rookie Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin, on short-term injured reserve, which means those players will miss the first three games of the season.

Bateman, the 27th overall pick in this year's draft, underwent groin surgery in early August.

Bateman was impressive throughout the offseason workouts with his route running and ability to catch the ball downfield. He's expected to make a major impact on the offense this season.

Boykin has been sidelined since early August with a hamstring injury. Last season, he finished with 13 catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

The Ravens have five healthy wide receivers on the current 53-man roster — Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins, James Proche II, Devin Duvernay and Tylan Wallace.

The Ravens also re-signed tight end Eric Tomlinson, who played in six games with the team last season.

Nick Boyle, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last season against the Patriots, returned to practice this week, but he likely won't be ready for the opener against Las Vegas.

“Nick [Boyle] is ... He’s getting close, but he’s not ready to play yet," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I don’t anticipate him being ready for the first game, but I do anticipate him being ready early in the season. So, that’s where we’re at with that – just straight upfront. We’ll go from there.”