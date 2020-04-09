Ravens Putting Final Touches on 2020 Playbook

What can the Ravens do for an encore?

After having one of the most prolific offenses in league history, Baltimore is putting together the final touches on the 2020 playbook.

"Our playbook is pretty much built," coach John Harbaugh said. "We've been doing that virtually over the last couple months. So, we'll just kind of play it by ear, but I'm hopeful we’ll have an offseason program. I'm thinking we might. It just depends on the trajectory of this situation with the coronavirus and whether socially we're allowed to get back together."

Last year, the Ravens set the NFL single 16-game-season team rushing record with 3,296 yards, breaking the previous mark set by the New England Patriots in 1978.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

The Ravens will be hard-pressed to have that type of success again, but Harbaugh is up for the challenge, despite obstacles associated with CPVID-19. Baltimore and the rest of the NFL are relying heavily on technology to keep the lines of communication open because of the restrictions on travel and gatherings.

"I think the league would like to get us back together, but they're not going to do anything that's going to put anybody in jeopardy," Harbaugh said. "So, we're going to be ready for any contingency.”