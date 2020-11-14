SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Harbaugh: 'Nothing Unusual' About Opponents Anticipating Plays

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson stirred controversy this week when he said opponents were identifying the Ravens' plays when they line up.

Both coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman contend it's not uncommon for defenses to anticipate some play-calling. 

It's a matter of film study, reading formations and recognizing the quarterback's cadence. 

"We study our opponents. That’s what you do." Harbaugh said. "You study, you look for everything you can get, every tip you can get. There’s formation tips, there’s split tips, there’s down-and-distance tendency, there’s play-caller tips, there’s stance tips, there’s motions tips. I’ll tell you, there’s about everything you could think of – we look for it – and sometimes you find tendencies, and sometimes you don’t. 

"Normally a tendency has to be a very high tendency; we kind of have an 80% threshold on that for us to really count on it, because you start thinking you see something, and you think you know, then it’s something else." 

Jackson had voiced his concerns earlier in the week on the "Rich Eisen Show." Eisen had asked Jackson why the offense was not clicking at the same level as last year,

"We're going against defenses and they're calling out our plays and stuff like that," Jackson told him. "They know what we're doing. A lot of that. Sometimes, stuff won't go our way if they're beating us to the punch. ... Watch out for this, watch out for that.' Sometimes that's what's going on."

Roman agreed with Harbaugh in that film study plays a key role in countering an opponent. The Ravens have the league's top rushing attack (170 .1 yards per game), but are 31st with their passing game (176 .9 ypg).

"Calling out plays on the defense is nothing new,m" Roman said. "I can talk about Ed Reed and Ray Lewis, every play, they’re trying to guess what play you’re going to run based on what they’re seeing – that’s the chess match." 

There's an added challenge this season.

The lack of fans is allowing defenses to hear opposing quarterbacks at the line of scrimmage. Harbaugh said teams just have to do a better job adapting to the current state of the game because of COVID-19. 

"There are many layers to this whole thing. I do think with no crowd out there you hear a lot more, which is so interesting," Harbaugh said. "You’ve really got to do a good job with your audibles and your at-the-line stuff, because people study that stuff, as well. We have to be careful in terms of if we call something at the line, is it something that they’re going to have going forward? So, those are all things that you look at really hard, and I’m sure our opponents do the same thing. 

"It’s nothing unusual at all."

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens: Campbell Out, Ingram Practices Again, Smith Doubtful

Ravens coach John Harbaugh provides injury updates on Calais Campbell, Mark Ingram and Jimmy Smith.

Todd_Karpovich

Petrino: How Lamar Jackson Has Transformed NFL Quarterbacking

Bobby Petrino coached Lamar Jackson at the University of Louisville where the Ravens quarterback won the Heisman Trophy.

Bobby Petrino

Running Game Will Be Key for Ravens Against Patriots

Baltimore has league's No. 1 rushing attack

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Patriots Week 10 Fantasy Outlook

The Ravens (6-2) travels to New England (3-5) in Week 10, seeking their first-ever regular-season win in Foxborough, although Baltimore has won two playoff games at Gillette Stadium.

Todd_Karpovich

Greg Roman Responds To Jackson's Play-Calling Critique

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman he took recent comments from Lamar Jackson about the predictability of the team's calling out the Ravens' plays in stride.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Cornerback Iman Marshall Tests Positive for COVID-19

Another Ravens player has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced.

Todd_Karpovich

Mark Ingram Held Out of Practice Just One Day After Returning

Ravens running back Mark Ingram could not practice just one day after returning to the field. Three other players were not practicing Thursday.

Todd_Karpovich

SI Team Publishers Week 10 Picks

Ravens a popular selection among the pundits

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Focused on Cam, Not Tom Against Patriots

The Ravens won't have to worry about Tom Brady when they face the Patriots in Week 10. Instead, they'll look to keep Cam Newton under pressure.

Todd_Karpovich

Mark Ingram Returns to Practice, Calais Campbell Sidelined

Ravens running back Mark Ingram returned to practice for the first time since injuring his ankle on Oct. 18. Meanwhile, Calais Campbell was still sidelined with a calf injury.

Todd_Karpovich