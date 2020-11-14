Harbaugh: 'Nothing Unusual' About Opponents Anticipating Plays

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson stirred controversy this week when he said opponents were identifying the Ravens' plays when they line up.

Both coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman contend it's not uncommon for defenses to anticipate some play-calling.

It's a matter of film study, reading formations and recognizing the quarterback's cadence.

"We study our opponents. That’s what you do." Harbaugh said. "You study, you look for everything you can get, every tip you can get. There’s formation tips, there’s split tips, there’s down-and-distance tendency, there’s play-caller tips, there’s stance tips, there’s motions tips. I’ll tell you, there’s about everything you could think of – we look for it – and sometimes you find tendencies, and sometimes you don’t.

"Normally a tendency has to be a very high tendency; we kind of have an 80% threshold on that for us to really count on it, because you start thinking you see something, and you think you know, then it’s something else."

Jackson had voiced his concerns earlier in the week on the "Rich Eisen Show." Eisen had asked Jackson why the offense was not clicking at the same level as last year,

"We're going against defenses and they're calling out our plays and stuff like that," Jackson told him. "They know what we're doing. A lot of that. Sometimes, stuff won't go our way if they're beating us to the punch. ... Watch out for this, watch out for that.' Sometimes that's what's going on."

Roman agreed with Harbaugh in that film study plays a key role in countering an opponent. The Ravens have the league's top rushing attack (170 .1 yards per game), but are 31st with their passing game (176 .9 ypg).

"Calling out plays on the defense is nothing new,m" Roman said. "I can talk about Ed Reed and Ray Lewis, every play, they’re trying to guess what play you’re going to run based on what they’re seeing – that’s the chess match."

There's an added challenge this season.

The lack of fans is allowing defenses to hear opposing quarterbacks at the line of scrimmage. Harbaugh said teams just have to do a better job adapting to the current state of the game because of COVID-19.

"There are many layers to this whole thing. I do think with no crowd out there you hear a lot more, which is so interesting," Harbaugh said. "You’ve really got to do a good job with your audibles and your at-the-line stuff, because people study that stuff, as well. We have to be careful in terms of if we call something at the line, is it something that they’re going to have going forward? So, those are all things that you look at really hard, and I’m sure our opponents do the same thing.

"It’s nothing unusual at all."