Ravens Week 12 Player Ratings Vs, Steelers

The Ravens fell to 6-5 with a 19-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Here are the Player Ratings (10-highest, 1-lowest).

Offense

Quarterback Robert Griffin III (5.0) — Completed seven of 12 pass attempts for 33 yards with an interception that was returned for a touchdown. He also ran for 68 yards on seven carries before leaving with a hamstring injury.

Quarterback Trace McSorley (7.0) — Threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown that pulled the Ravens to within one score with 2:58 remaining. He made a strong case to become the main backup to Lamar Jackson.

Running Back Gus Edwards (5.0) — Managed just 10 yards on nine carries but had a 1-yard touchdown.

Running Back Justice Hill (6.0) — Played well in his first extensive action with the offense and had 35 yards on nine carries.

Wide Receiver Marquise Brown (7.0) — Managed a 70-yard touchdown reception. Caught four of eight targets for 85 yards.

Wide Receiver Devin Duvernay (7.0) — Caught all three targets for 20 yards.

Wide Receiver Dez Bryant (Incomplete) — Did not catch a pass with two targets.

Tight End Luke Willson (4.0) — Could not corral a potential TD pass that would have given the Ravens the lead at halftime. Had some effective blocks.

Tight End Eric Tomlinson (4.0) — Got the start and played 16 snaps mostly as a blocker.

Left Tackle Orlando Brown (7.0) — Played effectively once again at left tackle and helped anchor a makeshift line.

Left Guard Bradley Bozeman (7.0) — Dealt with consistent pressure and performed well on the injury-marred line.

Center Trystan Colon-Castillo (8.0) — Outperformed the other centers on the roster — Matt Skura and Pat Mekari — that are on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Right Guard Ben Powers (7.0) — Proving he can be an effective member of the offensive line.

Right Tackle D.J. Fluker (4.0) — Had a costly penalty for the second consecutive week.

Defense

Outside Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (6.5) — Had five tackles and one quarterback hit. Still needs to amass some sacks.

Nose Tackle Justin Ellis (7.0) — Played effectively again for the injured Brandon Williams. Ravens allowed just 68 yards rushing.

Defensive End Derek Wolfe (8.0) — Had another solid game and had four tackles, including one for a loss.

Defensive End Yannick Ngakoue (6.0) — Played 43 snaps and knocked down a pass.

Linebacker Patrick Queen (8.0) — Continues to develop and was second on the team with eight tackles. Pass coverage was improved.

Linebacker L.J. Fort (8.0) — Provided a solid veteran presence and played effectively in the middle of the field.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith (7.0) — Was playing well until forced to leave the game with a groin injury.

Cornerback Marcus Peters (7.0) — Played solid in man-coverage and is a vocal leader.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (6.0) — Had a 30-plus yard pass interference penalty for the second straight game, but effectively tackles.

Safety Chuck Clark (7.5) — Led the team with 13 tackles.

Safety DeShon Elliott (7.5) — Helped keep the backend of the defense organized.