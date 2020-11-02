Ravens Player Ratings Vs. Steelers

BALTIMORE — The Ravens dropped their second game of the season, a 28-24 setback to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baltimore fell to 5-2 and is two games behind Pittsburgh (7-0) in the AFC North.

Here are the Player Ratings (10-highest, 1-lowest).

Offense

Quarterback

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had four crucial turnovers — two interception and two fumbles — and that proved to be the difference in the game. Jackson completed 13 of 28 pass attempts for 208 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions (65.8 rating) and was sacked four times. He needs to play better over the second half of the season for the Ravens to make a playoff run. Rating: 6/10

Running Backs

The Ravens were effective when they ran the ball. Baltimore finished with 265 yards on 47 carries. Rookie J.K. Dobbins had a breakout game, finishing with 113 yards on 15 carries. He should be a huge force moving forward. Gus Edwards also was solid and ran hard against a fierce Steelers' front seven. Edwards finished with 87 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown. Rating: 9.5/10

Offensive Line

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who signed a five-year, $98.75 million last week, was carted off the field in the first quarter with a season-ending ankle injury. Rookie right guard Tyre Phillips also suffered an ankle injury and did not return. Still, the Ravens offensive line did an admirable job with their run blocking but struggled to handle the blitz. Rating: 7.5/10

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Willie Snead had his best game and finished with five receptions for a season-high 106 yards. However, Hollywood Brown had just two targets and went to social media to complain before deleting the post. Miles Boykin caught a 6-yard touchdown pass. Tight ends Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle did not have gaudy numbers but played a key role with the effective blocking. Rating: 8/10

Defense

Defensive Line

The Ravens kept the Steelers on their heels for much of the game and held them to just 48 rushing yards on 16 carries. The addition of Yannick Ngakoue will be a further boost to this unit once he gets more comfortable with the playbook. Rating: 8.5/10

Linebackers

Jaylon Ferguson played well after getting extended playing time when Matt Judon was ejected for touching an official. Ferguson finished with a sack and two tackles. Tyus Bowser also continued to flash and was able to keep Ben Roethlisberger under pressure. Rookie Patrick Queen had another solid game. Rating: 8.5

Secondary

Safety DeShon Elliott led the team with seven tackles and managed a half-sack. Cornerback Marcus Peters also had five tackles and had a confrontation with Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson that led to Judon's ejection. Marlon Humphrey had a costly pass interference penalty that led to a touchdown. Rating: 7.5

Special Teams

Kicker Justin Tucker converted a 51-yard field-goal attempt as time expired in the first half to give Baltimore a 17-7 lead. Sam Koch averaged 39.7 yards on three punts. The Ravens did a solid job containing Ray-Ray McCloud. Rating: 8.5

Coaching

Baltimore fell to 5-2 and 2-1 in the division. Jackson had another inconsistent performance and needs to play better down the stretch. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman needs to do a better job managing Jackson's weaknesses. Harbaugh will need to galvanize the team to keep their focus for another tough game on the road against the Colts. Rating: 7/10