Ravens Player Ratings Vs. Colts

The Ravens improved to 6-2 with a 24-10 victory against the Colts.

Here are the Player Ratings (10-highest, 1-lowest).

Offense

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (8.0) — Led the Ravens to three scoring drives in the second half after a sluggish start. He led the team with 58 yards on 13 carries with the touchdown. Jackson was also solid protecting the football.

Wide Receiver Willie Snead (8.0) — The hard-nosed player had four receptions on four targets for 37 yards. Snead also did his part blocking. He brings toughness to the offense.

Wide Receiver Marquise Brown (7.0) —The speedy wideout had a costly drop in the first half, but recovered. Brown had three reception on five targets for 38 yards.

Wide Receiver Miles Boykin (7.0) — Caught his only target for 11 yards.

Left Tackle Orlando Brown (8.5) — Played admirably well in place of the injured Ronnie Stanley. Brown was more effective in the second half as he received more reps and became comfortable.

Left Guard Bradley Bozeman (7.0) — Had some struggles with the Colts' quick defenders but recovered well in the second half.

Center Matt Skura (6.0) — Was dealing with a hand injury, which led to some sloppy snaps.

Right Guard Patrick Mekari (8.0) — Came to the defense of Jackson, who took a late hit in the helmet by Colts safety Julian Blackmon, who penalized 15 yards. Mekari was also solid blocking the Colts' aggressive front seven.

Right Tackle D.J. Fluker (8.0) — The veteran is showing his value by stepping in for Brown, who moved to the left side.

Tight End Nick Boyle (8.5) — Led the team with 46 yards receiving on four receptions. Blocked well again.

Tight End Mark Andrews (8.0) — Showed some swagger and three receptions for 22 yards. Threw a key block on Jackson's 9-yard touchdown run.

Running Back Gus Edwards (7.5) — Recovered from a costly fumble on the Colts 3-yard line with a touchdown on the ensuing drive. Finished with 23 yards on 11 carries.

Running Back J.K. Dobbins (8.0) —Rookie second-round pick continued to impress. Had a key run on 4th down that helped put the game away. Finished with 30 yards on 12 carries.

Defense

Defensive Tackle Calais Campbell (Incomplete) — Injured (calf) on the third play of the game and did not return.

Nose Tackle Brandon Williams (8.0) —Overcame a slow start and finished with a pair of tackles.

Defensive Tackle Justin Madubuike (8.5) — Continues to flash and finished with five tackles, Rookie was solid against the run.

Defensive End Yannick Ngakoue (7.5) — Was able to keep some pressure on Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, and is still learning the defense.

Defensive End Derek Wolfe (8.0) — Quietly having a solid season. Finished with three tackles and was a force up front.

Inside Linebacker Patrick Queen (7.5) — Suffered an injury late in the game but was able to return. Finished with four tackles.

Inside linebacker Malik Harrison (8.5) — Made the most of his opportunity in place of the injured L.J. Fort and led the team with 11 tackles.

Outside Linebacker Matt Judon (8.0) —Solid in pursuit and was second on the team with seven tackles and two QB hits.

Outside Linebacker Pernell McPhee (6.5) — Had a costly late hit on Philip Rivers in the end zone that eventually led to a go-ahead field goal. Finished with three tackles.

Outside Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (7.5) — Finished with three tackles on 18 snaps.

Cornerback Marcus Peters (9.0) — Made a game-changing interception and forced a key fumble that led to a defensive touchdown.

Cornerback Terrell Bonds (8.0) — Almost had a key interception, and played well in place of Marlon Humphrey.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith (8.0) — Provided a key veteran presence and did well in coverage despite dealing with a sore back.

Strong Safety Chuck Clark (9.0) — Scored a 65-yard touchdown and kept a depleted secondary organized.

Free Safety DeShon Elliott (8.0) — Was solid patrolling the backend of the defense and supporting the cornerbacks.