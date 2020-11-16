SI.com
Raven Country
Ravens Player Ratings Vs. Patriots

Todd_Karpovich

The Ravens fell to 6-3 with a 23-17 loss to the Patriots

Here are the Player Ratings (10-highest, 1-lowest).

Offense

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (6.5) — Went 24 of 34 for 249 yards with two touchdowns but had a careless interception in the final seconds of the second quarter that prevented the Ravens from potentially tying the game 13-13. It was a momentum-killing mistake. Ran for 55 yards on 11 carries. 

Wide Receiver Willie Snead (8.0) — Solid possession receiver that is fearless in traffic and had a pair of touchdowns. 

Wide Receiver Marquise Brown (4.0) — Six targets, two receptions for 14 yards. Could not get any separation.

Wide Receiver Miles Boykin (N/A) — Did not get a target. 

Left Tackle Orlando Brown (8.0) — Played well in place of the injured Ronnie Stanley (ankle).

Left Guard Bradley Bozeman (7.0) — Dealt with pressure but performed well on the injury-riddled offensive line.

Center Matt Skura (4.0) — Had several costly bad snaps for a second consecutive week. Rain played a factor

Right Guard Patrick Mekari (8.0) — Moved to right tackle midway through the game and played well again.

Right Tackle D.J. Fluker (4.0) — Struggled against the pass rush and was benched. 

Right Guard Ben Powers (7.5) — Received his first significant playing time and helped stabilize the line

Tight End Nick Boyle (8.0) — Suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Tight End Mark Andrews (8.0) — Played a bigger role as a pass-catcher compared to recent weeks, finishing with seven receptions for 61 yards..

Running Back Mark Ingram (4.0) — Returned from an ankle injury and had five yards on five carries

Running Back Gus Edwards (7.5) — Ran hard in the rain finished with 42 yards on seven carries, probably should have had more opportunities.  

Running Back J.K. Dobbins (8.0) —Rookie second-round pick was given just five carries for 13 yards. 

Defense

Nose Tackle Brandon Williams (N/A) — Suffered a first-half ankle injury and did not return.

Defensive Tackle Justin Madubuike (7.0) — Played better as the game wore on.

Defensive End Yannick Ngakoue (6.0) — Managed three tackles, but no quarterback hits.

Defensive End Derek Wolfe (7.5) — Was forced to anchor the defensive line with Campbell out ad finished with seven tackles.

Inside Linebacker Patrick Queen (6.0) — Led the team with eight tackles but was beaten for a key touchdown on a trick play .

Inside linebacker Malik Harrison (6.0) — Forced into more snaps with L.J. Fort put and had some rookie struggles, especially against the run.

Outside Linebacker Matt Judon (7.0) — .Earned a sack and a quarterback hit, but had another costly penalty. 

Outside Linebacker Pernell McPhee (6.5) —  Played hard and was mostly effective flying to the ball. .

Outside Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (6/0) — Finished with three tackles for the second consecutive week.

Cornerback Marcus Peters (7.0) — Helped keep the secondary organized and did not give up any big plays.

Cornerback Terrell Bonds (N/A) — Injured in the first half and did not return.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (7.5) — Finished with five tackles and was overly solid in his return to the lineup.

Strong Safety Chuck Clark (7.0) — Had seven tackles and was solid with communication. 

Free Safety DeShon Elliott (7.0) — Finished with six tackles. 

