Ravens Player Ratings Vs. Cowboys

BALTIMORE —The Ravens snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 7-5 with a 34-17 victory over the Cowboys in Week 14.

Here are the player ratings:

Offense

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (8.5) — Completed 12 of 17 pass attempts for 107 yards with touchdown passes to Miles Boykin and Hollywood Brown. Jackson also had 94 yards rushing on 13 carries, including a 37-yard score that provided a 7-3 lead

Wide Receiver Marquise Brown (7.0) — Caught five of eight targets for 39 yards, including a deft 20-yard score in the back of the end zone.

Wide Receiver Miles Boykin (7.0) — Caught. 38-yard touchdown pass that provided a 14-10 lead.

Left Tackle Orlando Brown (8.0) — Played another effective game and did not allow a sack.

Left Guard Bradley Bozeman (7.0) — Had a false start penalty that led to a missed field goal, but was solid overall.

Center Patrick Mekari (7.5) — Was back as the starting center after missing the previous game with COVID-19 and helped solidify the o-line.

Right Guard Ben Powers (7.0) — Earned another start and added played well again.

Right Tackle Tyre Phillips (7.0) — Resumed his role in the starting lineup and will remain there if he can stay healthy.

Running Back Mark Ingram (7.0) — Has battled injuries but ran hard, finishing with 28 yards on six carries.

Running Back Gus Edwards (9.0) — Showed he can carry the load and finished with 101 yards on seven carries.

Running Back J.K. Dobbins (8.0) — The rookie shined again with 71 yards on 11 carries.

Fullback Pat Ricard (8.5) — Caught both targets for 11 yards and was a key blocker.

Defense

Defensive end Calais Campbell (7.0) — Showed some lingering effects from a calf injury that kept him out three games, but was a difference-maker.

Nose Tackle Brandon Williams (7.5) — Back in the lineup from an ankle injury and is a key cog on the d-line.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (6.0) — Had another quiet game.

Defensive end Derek Wolfe (8.5) — Led the team with nine tackles and is one of the Ravens' most productive players on defense.

Inside Linebacker Patrick Queen (8.0) — Managed a key interception and finished with five tackles; pass coverage keeps improving.

Inside linebacker L.J. Fort (7.5) — Had five tackles, including two for a loss, and knocked down a pass.

Outside Linebacker Tyus Bowser (7.0) — Continues to play at a high level in a contract year.

Outside Linebacker Pernell McPhee (6.0) — Had to carry pass rush with Judon out of the lineup but did not manage a QB hit.

Cornerback Marcus Peters (7.0) — Was mostly solid in man coverage against a group of talented receivers.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (6.0) — Had another PI penalty in the end zone that was declined because of a touchdown.

Strong Safety Chuck Clark (7.0) — Provided solid support in coverage and had five tackles.

Free Safety DeShon Elliott (7.0) — Was a physical presence in the secondary.