Ravens Player Ratings Vs. Browns

BALTIMORE —The Ravens improved to 8-5 with a 47-42 victory over the Browns in Week 14.

Here are the player ratings:

Offense

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (9.0) — The reigning NFL MVP emerged from the locker room after dealing with cramps and set up Justin Tucker's 55-yard field goal. Jackson carried the ball nine times for 124 yards, which was the most-ever by a quarterback on Monday night, with a pair of touchdowns. He also completed 11 of 17 pass attempts for 163 yards with the touchdown to Brown.

Wide Receiver Marquise Brown (6.0) — Overcame three drops and caught a 44-yard touchdown pass that gave the Ravens the lead with just under two minutes left.

Wide Receiver Miles Boykin (6.0) — Caught. his only target for 15 yards.

Left Tackle Orlando Brown (8.0) — Run-blocking helped pave the way for 231 yards rushing.

Left Guard Bradley Bozeman (7.0) — Had his hands full with the Browns' stout front seven but held up well.

Center Patrick Mekari (7.0) — Was mostly solid but did have a procedure penalty.

Right Guard Ben Powers (7.0) — Played physical and was effective again.

Right Tackle Tyre Phillips (7.0) — Had some early struggles but recovered and was spelled by D.J. Fluker.

Running Back Mark Ingram (INC) — Did not have a carry.

Running Back Gus Edwards (9.0) — Ran hard and finished with 49 yards on seven carries with two touchdowns.

Running Back J.K. Dobbins (9.0) — The rookie shined again with 53 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown.

Fullback Pat Ricard (8.5) — Played physically and was key to the running game's success.

Tight End Matt Skura (7.0) — The center showed some versatility as a blocking tight end.

Defense

Defensive end Calais Campbell (7.0) — Was still a factor despite dealing with a calf injury.

Nose Tackle Brandon Williams (6.5) — The Browns managed to find some room running up the middle.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (6.0) — Was able to get some pressure, but needs to do better bringing down quarterbacks.

Defensive end Derek Wolfe (8.0) — Another solid performance and might have played his way into an extended deal.

Inside Linebacker Patrick Queen (6.0) — Needed to be more physical, but still finished with eight tackles.

Inside linebacker L.J. Fort (7.0) — Played unevenly when forced into pass coverage.

Outside Linebacker Tyus Bowser (8.0) — Managed another key interception that led to a touchdown.

Outside Linebacker Pernell McPhee (6.0) — Was a physical presence and had two quarterback hits.

Cornerback Marcus Peters (6.0) — Had trouble with his footing and dealt with a nagging injury in the fourth quarter.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (8.0) — Played physically and was close to creating a couple of turnovers by forcing fumbles.

Strong Safety Chuck Clark (7.0) — Led the team with nine tackles but needs to do better in coverage.

Free Safety DeShon Elliott (7.0) — Finished with seven tackles, including a couple of bone-jarring hits.

Defensive Back Chris Board (7.0) — Flies to the ball and helps set the physical tone.