Ravens Players Hope to See Lamar Jackson Back in Purple Next Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson's teammates are hopeful that he and the Ravens can reach a long-term deal this offseason.

Jackson is a free agent and has rejected the team's previous offers.

"I hope that he’s going to be back," tight end Mark Andrews said. "That’s my guy. I have nothing but love and respect for ‘No. 8’ as a person, as a player and as a friend. So, yes, I love the guy, so I hope he’s back.”

Baltimore is 45-16 when he's in the lineup and 8-13 when he's sidelined.

The Ravens went 0-5 last season when Jackson suffered an ankle injury in the Week 13 game against the Cleveland Browns. That skid ended a streak of three consecutive postseason appearances,

This year, the Ravens went 2-3 down the stretch when Jackson injured his knee in the Week 13 game against the Broncos.

"You can’t let a guy like him go," defensive end Calais Campbell said. "I know it’s football and there’s always some new exciting toy, a new exciting kid that has potential to go out there and be great, but this is a for sure, a known. You know Lamar Jackson is an incredible player. I think it’s in the best interest of the Ravens organization to give him a long-term contract and make him our guy. I know the front office is feeling the same thing. They’re smart guys.

"They’ve built teams that are always competing for a reason, so I’m sure it’s going to get done, but you never know. You have to take it one day at a time. Lamar Jackson is a star; he deserves to be paid like it and deserves the opportunity to lead his teams to hopefully multiple championships. As long as he’s on the field, you know your team has a chance.”

The Ravens will likely apply the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson for 2023, which will cost about $45 million.

The team wants to reach a long-term deal with him, but he's rejected their previous offers, including a reported five-year contract worth $250 million with $133 million fully guaranteed money.

Jackson likely wants a deal similar to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who landed a five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns, including a $44.97 million signing bonus, $230 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $46 million.

The guaranteed money appears to be the sticking point.

If the Ravens and Jackson cannot find common ground, the team might entertain trade offers have would have to include multiple first-round picks

“In my mind, I know he’s going to be here," left tackle Ronnie Stanley said. "He’s a competitor and he wants to win, and this is his team and this is his offense. The money is not the most important thing with Lamar [Jackson]. He really wants to win – contrary to popular belief.”