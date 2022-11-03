Ravens Players React to Losing WR Rashod Bateman for the Year

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman opted to have Lysfranc surgery on his foot and will miss the remainder of the season.

Bateman has dealt with numerous injuries over his young career and has played a total of 18 games since being selected in the first round of the 2021 draft.

This season, Bateman missed Week 5 and Week 6 with a foot sprain and was limited to 13 offensive snaps in the 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8.

He finishes the year with 28 targets, 15 receptions, 285 yards receiving, and two touchdowns.

Bateman posted his reaction on Instagram.

“darkest times of them all for sure. … i can’t question Gods plan and what he has for me. appreciate the love and support. see y’all next year.”

With Bateman out, the Ravens will continue to rely heavily on Devin Duvernay, who has 24 receptions for 313 yards and three touchdowns. Bateman is also a Pro Bowl returner.

Coach John Harbaugh and the Ravens players reacted to Bateman's latest injury.

Harbaugh: “It was one of those [deals] where it was up to him. He and his agent and his family talked it over, and they decided it would be in his best interest to [have surgery], so we support him on that and understand what he’s doing.”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson: “I’m just finding out about it. That’s my guy. … I wish him a speedy recovery. We’ve got a lot of great guys [in the wide receiver group].”

Left tackle: Ronnie Stanley: “It’s a huge loss. He’s a dynamic wide receiver and he’s only growing, only getting better We’re obviously going to miss him.”

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson: "For me, I've been in this league a long time and had a lot of success. Just knowing when my number is called, just being prepared. I've been in the playbook and I've been doing the things to stay ready. If it's my time, I'll do what I need to do to help this team win games."

Ravens First Injury Report

Did Not Practice

TE Mark Andrews (knee, shoulder)

RB Gus Edwards (hamstring)

Bateman (foot)

Limited

CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring)

CB Marcus Peters (quad, knee)

Full

LB David Ojabo (Achilles)

LB Tyus Bowser (Achilles)

LB Josh Bynes (quad)

Saints First Injury Report

Did Not Practice

RB Mark Ingram (knee)

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

WR Michael Thomas (foot)

Limited

LB Chase Hansen (knee)

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

C Eric McCoy (shoulder)

DT David Onyemata (thigh)

T Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee)

TE Adam Trautman (ankle)