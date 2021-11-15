Ravens Have Good As Chance As Anyone in Topsy Turvy AFC

OWINGS MILLS, Md. ‚— Ravens coach John Harbaugh says the NFL is a week-to-week league, meaning anything could happen on a given day.

That has certainly been the case in the AFC this year.

While the Tennessee Titans have been the most impressive team. it's hard to determine who else is separating themselves from the pack.

There have been major upsets every week and there is a logjam for potential playoff spots.

"So, it’s week-to-week," Harbaugh said after his team lost to the Bengals 41-17. "You’re being crowned the best ever, and we’re sitting there going, ‘Woah, woah, it’s one week.’ Now, you want to say, ‘What’s wrong with the run game? What’s wrong with the pass game? You guys are terrible.’

"And we’re like, ‘Woah, woah, it’s one week.’ It’s the same message from us. So, that’s how it works. That’s how the National Football League works."

Here's a look at the current AFC playoffs race.

1. Tennessee (8-2)

Wins: Seahawks, Colts, Jaguars, Bills, Chiefs Colts, Rams, Saints

Losses: Cardinals, Jets

Outlook: Running back Derrick Henry will miss the rest of the regular season with a foot injury, but the Titans have shown they can win without him, Tennessee also has the easiest schedule down the stretch. If Henry is back for the playoffs, the Titans are the team to beat.

2. Buffalo Bills (6-3)

Wins: Dolphins (2), Washington, Chiefs, Texans and Jets.

Losses: Steelers, Titans, Jaguars

Outlook: Buffalo has been largely inconsistent this season. The Bills will have to hold off the surging Patriots in the AFC East. Buffalo still has the talent to make a deep playoff run.

3. Baltimore Ravens (6-3)

Wins: Chiefs, Lions, Broncos, Colts, Chargers, Vikings

Losses: Raiders, Bengals, Dolphins

Outlook: The Ravens have five AFC North games remaining so the division could come down to the last week. Baltimore has looked like the best team in the AFC in certain weeks, but it has played inconsistently at times. The Ravens can't afford many more slips the rest of the way,

4. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)

Wins: Browns, Eagles, Washington, Giants, Packers, Raiders

Losses: Ravens, Chargers, Bills, Titans.

Outlook: The Chiefs have shown they can still be a dangerous team. However, Kansas City has three key conference losses and it will need help to improve its seeding. Questions abound about the defense,

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1)

Wins: Bills, Browns, Broncos, Seahawks, Bears

Losses: Raiders, Bengals, Packers.

Tie: Lions

Outlook: The Steelers had been one of the league's hottest teams before tying the winless Lions in Week 10. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list before the game. Pittsburgh still has two games with the Ravens so it can make up the difference in the standings.

6. New England Patriots (6-4)

Wins: Jets (2), Texans, Chargers, Panthers, Browns

Losses: Saints, Buccaneers, Cowboys

Outlook: The surging Patriots have won four games in a row. New England's only losses have come against NFC teams. The Patriots can overtake the Bills in the AFC East and they are a team no one wants to meet in the playoffs.

7. Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)

Wins: Washington, Chiefs, Raiders, Browns, Eagles

Losses: Ravens, Cowboys, Patriots, Vikings

Outlook: The Chargers have key division wins against the Chiefs and Raiders. However, they will have to beat them again to take the AFC West. Los Angeles is another team that has been largely inconsistent this season.

In the Mix

8. Raiders (5-4)

9. Bengals (5-4)

10. Colts (5-5)

11. Browns (5-5)