SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Ravens Need to Keep Season From Slipping Away After Deflating Loss to Titans

Todd_Karpovich

BALTIMORE — Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe wasn't about to make any excuses for the team's poor performance against the Tennessee Titans.

Baltimore's defenders missed several key tackles and were bullied on the final possession in a 30-24 overtime loss that puts their postseason hopes in jeopardy.

In one instance, Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown took a screen pass from Ryan Tannehill and bullied his way into the end zone by shaking off potential tackles by Chuck Clark, Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and Patrick Queen. 

It's simply not the way the Ravens have traditionally played hard-nosed football. 

"This organization has a standard here," Wolfe said. "It doesn't matter what happened. It's on to the next game. You got to get that one win."

The Ravens fell to 6-4 and perhaps need to win five of their final six games to make the playoffs for a third consecutive year.

The schedule doesn't get any easier with a showdown with undefeated Pittsburgh at Heinz Field on Thanksgiving night. 

Baltimore's issues also extend to the offense. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been inconsistent for most of the season, but his wide receivers, particularly Hollywood Brown, are not giving him much support because of key drops.

The Titans didn't show any respect for the Ravens by gathering on their logo prior to the game. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh confronted them before the order was restored.

The Ravens appeared to use that slight as motivation and opened a 21-10 lead before falling apart late in the game. 

After the game against the Steelers, the schedule gets much easier and the Ravens will have an opportunity to make up some ground. Baltimore closes out the year with games against Dallas (Dec. 3), at Cleveland (Dec. 14), Jacksonville (Dec. 20), New York Giants (Dec. 27), and at Cincinnati (Jan. 3). 

Still, the Ravens will need to correct several weaknesses to have any type of deep playoff run.

And time is no longer on their side this season. 

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Titans Have the Last Word Over Ravens With 30-24 Overtime Victory

Derrick Henry has a 29-yard touchdown run for a 30-24 victory in overtime.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Titans Week 11 Pregame Notes, Inactives

The Ravens will have to stop Titans running back Derrick Henry with a short-handed defensive line. As expected, defensive end Calais Campbell and nose tackle Brandon Williams are among the inactives.

Todd_Karpovich

Patrick Mekari to Start at Center in Place of Struggling Matt Skura for Ravens

Patrick Mekari will take over at center in place of the struggling Matt Skura for the Ravens.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Titans: Matchups to Watch, Final Prediction

The Ravens (6-3) host the Titans (6-3) in a game with playoff implications. Tennessee beat Baltimore 28-12 in the playoffs last season.Here is a breakdown of the matchups.

Todd_Karpovich

Will Ravens Give Dez Bryant An Opportunity Against Titans?

Dez Bryant has made some nifty one-handed receptions for the Ravens during practice. However, the veteran wide receiver has not been a factor in a game since being signed late last month.

Todd_Karpovich

by

Gercari1

Ravens Elevate Dez Bryant From Practice Squad for Week 11 Matchup With Titans

Dez Bryant was elevated from the Ravens' practice squad for the Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Todd_Karpovich

McSorley Becomes Lastest Ravens Player Added to COVID-19 List

Ravens backup quarterback Trace McSorley was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. McSorley missed practice time this week for a non-injury-related reason, according to the daily report released by the team.

Todd_Karpovich

Boclair: Injuries to Titans Give Ravens Slight Edge in Week 11 Matchup

Titans beat writer predicts a 30-20 victory for the Ravens.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Fullback Patrick Ricard Confronts Food Thief, Reclaims Meal

You better think twice about stealing a meal from Patrick Ricard. The Ravens fullback — 6-foot-3, 311 pounds — confronted a neighbor who stole his dinner from Outback Steakhouse after it was delivered by DoorDash.

Todd_Karpovich

Derrick Henry on Ravens Defense: 'I Feel Like They’re Always Tough'

Derrick Henry returns to M&T Bank Stadium in Week 11 and expects to see a different type of Ravens team than the one he ran roughshod over in the playoffs.

Todd_Karpovich