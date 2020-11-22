BALTIMORE — Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe wasn't about to make any excuses for the team's poor performance against the Tennessee Titans.

Baltimore's defenders missed several key tackles and were bullied on the final possession in a 30-24 overtime loss that puts their postseason hopes in jeopardy.

In one instance, Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown took a screen pass from Ryan Tannehill and bullied his way into the end zone by shaking off potential tackles by Chuck Clark, Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and Patrick Queen.

It's simply not the way the Ravens have traditionally played hard-nosed football.

"This organization has a standard here," Wolfe said. "It doesn't matter what happened. It's on to the next game. You got to get that one win."

The Ravens fell to 6-4 and perhaps need to win five of their final six games to make the playoffs for a third consecutive year.

The schedule doesn't get any easier with a showdown with undefeated Pittsburgh at Heinz Field on Thanksgiving night.

Baltimore's issues also extend to the offense. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been inconsistent for most of the season, but his wide receivers, particularly Hollywood Brown, are not giving him much support because of key drops.

The Titans didn't show any respect for the Ravens by gathering on their logo prior to the game. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh confronted them before the order was restored.

The Ravens appeared to use that slight as motivation and opened a 21-10 lead before falling apart late in the game.

After the game against the Steelers, the schedule gets much easier and the Ravens will have an opportunity to make up some ground. Baltimore closes out the year with games against Dallas (Dec. 3), at Cleveland (Dec. 14), Jacksonville (Dec. 20), New York Giants (Dec. 27), and at Cincinnati (Jan. 3).

Still, the Ravens will need to correct several weaknesses to have any type of deep playoff run.

And time is no longer on their side this season.