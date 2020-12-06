Week 13 Scoreboard Not Kind to Ravens in Battle for Postseason Berth

Several teams help playoff chances with wins.

BALTIMORE — The Ravens didn't get any help in Week 13 for the AFC playoff race.

Most of the teams ahead of them in the current postseason standings earned key wins.

The Ravens are 6-5 and host the Dallas Cowboys (3-8) on Tuesday night. Baltimore will not be able to earn a spot in the current playoff bracket regardless of the outcome.

Here's the Week 13 roundup.

The Browns were perhaps the most impressive and improved to 9-3 with an impressive 41-35 road victory over the Titans. Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 334 yards with had all four of his touchdown passes in the first half. Tennessee fell to 8-4 but beat Baltimore 30-24 in Week 11. The Ravens beat Cleveland 38-6 in the regular-season opener.

The Miami Dolphins moved to 8-4 with a 19-7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was matted by a couple of brawls. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was 26 of 39, for 296 yards with a touchdown.

The Indianapolis Colts also improved to 8-4 with a 26-20 victory over the Houston Texans. The Ravens took down Indianapolis 24-10 in Week 9.

The Las Vegas Raiders are now 7-5 after avoiding an upset against the winless New York Jets. Derek Carr threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III with five seconds remaining for a 31-28 win.

This year, the top seven teams earn a spot in the postseason with the No. 1 seed earning a first-round bye.

The current playoff standings are:

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-0)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (10-1)

3. Buffalo Bills (8-3)

4. Tennessee Titans (8-4)

5. Cleveland Browns (9-3)

6. Miami Dolphins (8-4)

7. Indianapolis Colts (8-4)

8. Las Vegas Raiders (7-5)

9. Baltimore Ravens (6-5)

10. New England Patriots (5-6)

After the game against the Cowboys, the Ravens play at Cleveland (Dec. 14), Jacksonville (Dec. 20), New York Giants (Dec. 27), and at Cincinnati (Jan. 3).

With the exception of the Browns, none of those teams have a winning record and are combined 10-33-1 (.238).

After the game against Baltimore, the Browns play New York Giants (Dec. 20), New York Jets (Dec. 27), and undefeated Pittsburgh (Jan. 3) to close out the season.