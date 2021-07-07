FanDuel: Ravens Have Fourth-Best Odds to Make the Playoffs

Barring a monumental collapse, the Ravens should make the playoffs this season, according to FanDuel, an American gambling company that offers sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, online casino and online horse race betting products.

Baltimore has the the fourth-best odds to make the playoffs at -310, just below the Kansas City Chiefs (-1200), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-650) and Buffalo Bills (-410).

The common denominator is that each of those teams has a dominant quarterback — Lamar Jackson (Ravens), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Tom Brady (Buccaneers) and Josh Allen (Bills).

Oddly, Jackson is not listed among the odds to lead the league in passing yards. Mahomes is first at +310, followed by Dak Prescott (+500), Allen (+850), Brady (+950) and Justin Herbert (+1200).

Around the AFC North, the Cleveland Browns are also favored to make the playoffs at -250, followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers (+170) and Cincinnati Bengals (+450).

The Ravens are tied with the Los Angeles Rams with the fifth-best odds to win Super Bowl LVI behind the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, and San Francisco 49ers, according to FanDuel.

FanDuel also has the Ravens as the seventh-best team in their Power Rankings behind the Chiefs, Buccaneers, Bills, Rams, 49ers and Cleveland Browns.

Jackson is entering his fourth season as the Ravens quarterback after winning the league MVP in the 2019 season. Baltimore has made the playoffs in each of the past three years and has led the league in rushing for the past two seasons.

Baltimore boosted its passing attack with the addition of veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins and a couple of selections in this year's draft — Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace.

Defensively, the Ravens are expected to be stout, which means a division title should be within their grasp.